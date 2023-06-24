Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dan’s Clambake MTK — the ultimate seaside soirée of the season — will serve up an oceanfront food and drink celebration at the legendary Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa on Thursday, July 13.

Dan’s Papers and Gurney’s present this epic Hamptons clambake, which kicks off with an elegant cocktail hour with curated cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, chilled seafood and caviar followed by a sit down dinner. The meal will feature drink pairings that Gurney’s renowned chef will curate for each dish. The meal is everything you could imagine in a clambake from chilled seafood, caviar to oysters and lobster.

“We are thrilled to partner with Gurney’s to create a unique and exclusive experience for those who appreciate the finest that the Hamptons has to offer,” says Elizabeth Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Papers. “The evening will be an oceanfront culinary celebration at a world class resort.”

The Hamptons summer season is not complete without an elevated clambake, and this is the experience that foodies have been waiting for — from the ambience to the food and drink. Limited guests will indulge in a celebration of food, drink and the best of the Hamptons, enjoying an experience unlike any other.

Hors d’oeuvres will be local strawberry goat cheese crostini with citrus vincotto and micro basil, beer tartare with truffle and brioche, wild mushroom arancini with chive and garlic aioli, and pork belly lollipops with whistle pig maple glaze and huckleberry compote.

Chilled seafood on the menu will be local clams with poached tiger prawns, chilled mussels and North Fork oysters as well as Champagne mignonette, chili aioli, brandied cocktail sauce and meyer lemon. Guests will also nosh on a caviar display with house-made potato chips, creme fraiche and chives.

Courses include, burrata, Montauk lobster and decadent desserts. After dinner, VIPs will enjoy a bonfire on the beach with s’mores, drinks and an ocean breeze. Celebrate the beach life and ocean views, coastal cuisine and everything that makes Gurney’s the hottest seaside destination on the East Coast.

Sponsoring the event are Adamas, Corona Premier, Simply Spiked, Great Jones Whiskey, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Country Carpet and Hampton Ice.

The event is part of Dan’s Papers’ most extraordinary Dan’s Taste Series in years, hosting some of the hottest events on the East End celebrating the region’s first-rate culinary scene and award-winning wineries. The series kicked off May 28 with a toast to everyone’s favorite summer wine at the sold out Rosé Soirée, followed by Chefs of the Hamptons on June 22.

Following the Clambake MTK will be the GrillHampton barbecue event with a live concert at East Hampton Clubhouse, and Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s, curating top resort chefs from across the country.

ALSO ON THE DAN’S TASTE SUMMER SERIES MENU

GrillHampton x Live Concert

Saturday, August 5 at East Hampton Clubhouse

Get ready to be a part of the best BBQ culinary showdown the Hamptons has ever seen! GrillHampton offers servings from top grillmasters in a one-of-a-kind cooking competition and tasting event. This year, guests will devour the great grilled fare from burgers & steak to veggies, beer and specialty cocktails while enjoying a live concert produced in conjunction with East Hampton Clubhouse.

Limited VIP tickets will include early entry, onsite parking and a VIP afterparty. There is very limited onsite parking so book your car service, Uber or Lyft and stay safe.

Sponsors include Adamas, Corona Premier, Simply Spiked, Great Jones Whiskey, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Mohegan Sun, Country Carpet, Preferred Events, NEC, Hampton Ice, Barbados and LaCroix.

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s

Thursday, August 17, Gurney’s Montauk

Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s is a fine dining event. This premier Montauk culinary celebration unites with the talents of renowned chefs at the helm of top resorts from across the country in a one-of-a-kind gastronomic gathering.

From the curated cocktail hour through the wine and cocktail pairing dinner and decadent desserts, top chefs will fill the evening with locally sourced signature dishes matched with exceptional wines and craft cocktails, redefining the farm-to-table and grape-to-glass experience.

The VIP experience will include a Champagne toast with the chefs and then a beach bonfire party with desserts, cocktails and wines.

Sponsors include ReinsteinRoss, Adamas, Corona Premier, Simply Spiked, Great Jones Whiskey, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Country Carpet and Hampton Ice.

For tickets and more information, visit DansTaste.com.