Double Helix Makes World Premiere at Bay Street Theater

By Jacqueline Moore
  • Austin Ku, Anthony Costello, Thom Sesma, Amy Justman, Samantha Massell, Matthew Christian, Madeline Myers, Director Scott Schwartz, Tuck Sweeny, Anthony Chatmon II, Max ChlumeckyBarry Gordin

  • Bay Street Theater Executive Director Tracy Mitchell, Randie Levine-MillerBarry Gordin

  • Bay Street Theater Founder Emma Walton Hamilton, Hope HamiltonBarry Gordin

  • Daryl Roth, Patrick ChristianoBarry Gordin

  • Deborah Zum, Producer Jane Baron ShermanBarry Gordin

  • Director Scott Schwartz, Emma Jacobs, Patrick WoernerBarry Gordin

  • Jerry and Adrianne CohenBarry Gordin

  • Lead Actress Samantha MassellBarry Gordin

  • Salvatore Castro, Bruce T. Sloane, Peter OlsenBarry Gordin

  • Scott Schwartz, Tracy MitchellBarry Gordin

  • Stewart F. Lane, Riki Kane Larimer, Jamie deRoy, Bonnie ComleyBarry Gordin

The highly anticipated play Double Helix captivated audiences as it delved into the thrilling tale of the 1950s race to unravel the structure of DNA. The narrative intricately told the story of Rosalind Franklin, a brilliant and tenacious young researcher, who defied societal constraints and faced formidable challenges such as adversity, anti-Semitism and the complexities of love.

With unwavering determination, she pieced together the puzzle that unlocked one of life’s greatest mysteries. The world premiere of Double Helix held at the esteemed Bay Street Theater, coincided with the 70th anniversary of the monumental discovery.

