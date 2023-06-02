Your East End Guide to 2023 Pride Month & LGBTQ Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Pride Month has returned to the East End at last, and for those of us who feel that Long Island Pride in Huntington (June 11) and New York City Pride (June 25) are too far out of the way, we can rejoice in the fact that this is the first year that both the Hamptons and North Fork have their own Pride parades this year. And the celebrations don’t stop there! We’ve curated a list of not only the big East End parades, but also smaller Pride events and other LGBTQ-themed events in June. Now, get out there and wave your Pride flag’s colors high.

HAMPTONS PRIDE MONTH EVENTS

Pride Anthems at WHBPAC

Friday, June 2, 8 p.m.

Celebrating 50 years of Pride anthems by Donna Summer, Queen, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and others, the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is presenting a vibrant musical experience that commemorates the legacy of the Stonewall Riots and takes the audience on a musical and cultural journey. Performing these iconic songs are Natalie Joy Johnson of Legally Blonde, Kevin Smith Kirkwood of Kinky Boots, Jon-Michael Reese of The Book of Mormon and Musical Director Brian J. Nash. A portion of proceeds benefits Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitors Center.

76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Hamptons Pride Parade

Saturday, June 3, noon–3 p.m.

The second annual Hamptons Pride Parade, organized by Hamptons Pride Inc., kicks off at noon on East Hampton’s Main Street and travels down Main Street, Newtown Lane, Railroad Avenue and Lumber Lane. During the parade, the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council is presenting the Pep Rally for Mental Health with a marching band and choreographed audience participation, facilitated by queer Latin installation artist MAGO. Marchers will lead onlookers to Herrick Park, where there will be food, music by DJ Karin Ward and other festivities until 3 p.m.

East Hampton Village. hamptonspride.org

Pride Mug Craft

Saturday, June 3, 3 p.m.

Adults are invited to head to the East Hampton Library after Hamptons Pride for a chance to design a custom mug with paint pens. No registration is required, but the program is first come, first served.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Leiber’s Legacy: A Teen Fashion Show

Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m.

Join stylist and drag performer Danny Ximo, aka RaffaShow, as he hosts the Guild Hall Teen Arts Council’s inaugural fashion show. Drawing inspiration from the Judith Leiber Collection, in partnership with the Ladies Village Improvement Society, the Teen Arts Council has designed and curated a line of repurposed fashion. After the teens walk the runway in their designs, the event concludes with a reception in the Leiber Collection Garden. The suggested donation is $5–$25 and free for students.

446 Old Stone Highway, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhal.org

Films with Pride Series

June 7–June 23

East Hampton Library’s Films with Pride series features a lineup of LGBTQ-themed movies including Potato Dreams of America on June 7, Moonlight on June 9, Disarm Hate on June 13, Bros on June 16 and Women Who Kill on June 23. Check the website for film times and registration details.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Hampton Bays Mingle

Thursday, June 15, 3–5 p.m.

LGBT Network’s Hamptons Bay Mingle is a great opportunity for LGBTQ+ adults (ages 50+) to meet new friends in a relaxed, co-ed environment. The event takes place at the Hampton Bays Annex.

25 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. lgbtnetwork.org/eastend

OFVS Drag Bingo

Friday, June 16, 8 p.m.

Our Fabulous Variety Show is back for another night of fabulous drag bingo hosted by diva RaffaShow. The family-friendly event at LTV Studios promises prizes to be won, snacks and refreshments to be enjoyed and drag performances to be slain. Bingo sheet purchases help support the performing arts students of the OFVS Crew.

75 Industrial Road, Wainscott. ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Hamptons Pride Sunday at LongHouse

Sunday, June 25, 5–8 p.m.

Along with the second annual Hamptons Pride Parade comes the second Hamptons Pride event at the LongHouse Reserve. This artsy outdoor event includes live music by the Julie Bluestone Jazz Trio, wines by Wölffer Estate Vineyard, beer by Springs Brewery and light bites by private chef Natalie Nichols. Proceeds support Hamptons Pride, the grassroots, all-volunteer LGBTQ+ nonprofit that hopes to establish a historical marker and outdoor social area at the former site The Swamp, the Hamptons’ longest-running gay club.

133 Hands Creek Road, East Hampton. hamptonspride.org

Midsummer Bastille Day Tea Dance

Friday, July 14, 5–8 p.m.

Pride Month unofficially kicked off with the annual Edie’s Backyard BBQ hosted by Judith Kasen-Windsor of the Edie Windsor and Thea Spyer Foundation on Memorial Day weekend, so it’s only fair to look a little further ahead to the foundation’s next big event: the Midsummer Bastille Day Tea Dance & LGBTQ+ Fundraiser at the four-day Hamptons Fine Art Fair. Save the date for this French-themed soirée with a silent auction of blue-chip art, al fresco dinner and easygoing dance music by DJ Karin Ward. Tickets are $100 and include a Friday Day Pass to the fair.

605 Country Road 39, Southampton. hamptonsfineartfair.com

NORTH FORK PRIDE MONTH EVENTS

First Friday Friends

Friday, June 2, 6 p.m.

The North Fork Women, a lesbian organization committed to health advocacy and education, gathers on the first Friday of each month at a different venue for fellowship and celebration. This month, the women will be meeting at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company’s Peconic location, where lawn games will be played, light fare will be enjoyed and beers will be drunk.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-8464, northforkwomen.org

Grounders Screening

Friday, June 9, 6:30 p.m.

The North Fork Women are teaming up with the North Fork Community Theatre to present a special screening of Grounders, an uplifting documentary about a women’s softball league that creates connections beyond the boundaries of race, age, religion and sexual orientation. The event includes a reception and a Q&A with the filmmaker. The $20 tickets and additional donations will help support both NFW and NFCT.

12700 Old Sound Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-6328, nfct.com

Project Your Pride

Friday, June 9, 7 p.m.

The RGNY Winery is getting into the spirit of the month with the Project Your Pride event, a drive-in screening of the film To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar, in which Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze and John Leguizamo star as roadtripping drag queens. A portion of the $50 ticket (per vehicle) proceeds and Pride sales — including blankets, shirts and Rainbow Rosé — will be donated to Queerli, an organization creating safe spaces for East End LGBTQ+ individuals.

6025 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

North Fork Women Softball Game

Saturday, June 10, 11 a.m.

Following their screening of softball doc Grounders, the North Fork Women will gather for a friendly game of softball at the Walter P. Sabat Baseball Facility. Lesbians of all skill levels are invited to participate in the pickup game, and anyone is welcome to watch and cheer.

1865 Bay Avenue, Mattituck. 631-477-8464, northforkwomen.org

Pride Party at Claudio’s

Friday, June 16, 9 p.m.–1 a.m.

Claudio’s Waterfront is serving a night of dancing under the stars with DJ Vivacious of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Tickets are $20 at the door, and reservations can be made at [email protected].

111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com

Bingo Babes: Drag Queen Bingo

Saturday, June 17, 7:30 p.m.

Front Street Station is presenting a fierce evening of bingo hosted by the Bingo Babes, drag queens Toni Homeperm, Tom Catt and Stella Virgin. A light fare menu and fun specialty will be on offer. The entry fee is $10 with a one drink minimum, and those looking to reserve a seat can text the number below.

212 Front Street, Greenport. 516-384-7782, eatatfrontstreet.net

North Fork Pride

Saturday, June 24, noon–7 p.m.

The LGBT Network’s first-ever North Fork Pride Parade kicks off from Broad Street at noon and travels down Main Street before turning on Front Street and concluding in Mitchell Park. There, the inaugural North Fork Pride Festival will offer entertainment and shopping at vendor booths. The historic event ends with a Tea Dance from 5–7 p.m.

Greenport Village. 631-665-2300, northforkpride.org

LGBTQ+ Health Discussion

Tuesday, June 27, 6:30 p.m.

Arm yourself with knowledge as Janet Jackowski and Suzie Marriott of Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital discuss services that the hospital offers LGBTQ+ North Forkers, as well as queer definitions, languages, disparities and needs. The event takes place at The North Fork Shack, but reservations should be made via the hospital.

41150 County Road 48, Southold. 631-477-5164, elih.stonybrookmedicine.edu

PRIDE MONTH EVENTS FOR KIDS & TEENS

Rainbow Heart Suncatcher Craft

Sunday, June 4, 2 pm.

The Westhampton Free Library is offering students in grades 4–6 (ages 9–12) the opportunity to celebrate Pride Month with a creative craft to hang at home. Registration is free with a Westhampton library card.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Pride Craft

Thursday, June 15, 3 p.m.

East Hampton Library is calling local high school students to take part in a Pride Month craft. Check the website for details.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Pride Club: Pride and Picnic

Thursday, June 15, 4:30 p.m.

Teens in grades 7–12 are encouraged to join the Hampton Bays Public Library for a community picnic and Pride history trivia. Limited food and drinks will be offered, but registrants are urged to bring their own.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Paint Your Pride

Friday, June 9, 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Part of LGBT Network’s East End Friday Night Out event series, Paint Your Pride invites LGBTQ+ youth and their friends (ages 13–18) to the Hamptons LGBT Center, located at the Old Whalers Church, for a night of creativity. Participants will be provided with paint, brushes, canvases, creative templates and other materials to help them create something that inspires

them.

44 Union Street, Sag Harbor. lgbtnetwork.org/eastend

End of School Year Bash: Karaoke Night

Friday, June 23, 6–9 p.m.

Also part of LGBT Network’s East End Friday Night Out event series, this karaoke night for LGBTQ+ students and their friends (ages 13–18) is a celebration of another school year completed and a summer of fun to look forward to. Teens can show off their singing skills or just hang out — the night is theirs.

44 Union Street, Sag Harbor, lgbtnetwork.org/eastend.