Rosé wine and tasty confections can really pair well under the right circumstances, and some of the East End’s most iconic rosés have found their way into some sweet partnerships over the years, including chocolate, candy and cupcakes.

Now, Hampton Water rosé — the locally inspired wine label from music icon Jon Bon Jovi, son Jesse Bongiovi, and renowned winemaker Gérard Bertrand — has jumped into this growing market by teaming up with the Sprinkles bakery chain to create the first-ever Hampton Water rosé cupcake, launching this Friday, June 30.

To craft this unique cupcake, Sprinkles’ culinary team took inspiration from the top notes found in the highly rated rosé, such as sweet strawberries and bright citrus. The cupcake features a Hampton Water rosé-infused cake, filled with a fresh strawberry jam core, and topped with decadent strawberry frosting to bring out the fruit-forward flavors of the wine.

And it has some great, pale and dark pink rosé colors too!

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Sprinkles Cupcakes this summer. This collaboration brings together two iconic brands to create a memorable experience. The Sprinkles brand has achieved remarkable success and garnered widespread popularity over the years, making them an ideal partner for us and our community,” Hampton Water cofounder Jesse Bongiovi says. “This partnership not only allows us to introduce Hampton Water rosé to a new audience, but also provides our loyal followers with a new way to enjoy our wine. We are confident that Sprinkles customers will love our special edition cupcake — it’s delicious!”

The perfect sweet treat for all sorts of East End summer festivities, the Hampton Water rosé cupcake will be available for a limited time on Sprinkles’ website, sprinkles.com, and in select bakeries nationwide starting this Friday, June 30 and continuing through Sunday, July 16.

Learn more about Hampton Water rosé at hamptonwaterwine.com.