Little Fish head chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer is bringing his Southold restaurant’s exciting coastal cuisine, and some Indian inspiration, to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2023.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

We spoke to Barth-Dwyer about how he got into the restaurant business, his favorite comfort food, kitchen rituals and what he’s serving at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Little Fish Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer

How did you get into this line of work?

I’ve known I wanted to be in this business from the time I was 15 years old. I learned to cook from my mom, and I enjoyed the experience of making dishes that I then loved watching friends and family enjoy. My first job was at a friend’s restaurant, Finley’s in Huntington, where I was immersed in the business, and loved it.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Sustainability. We source from local farmers and use local fish as much as possible. You won’t find salmon on our menu because it isn’t local. You will find monkfish, Little Neck clams, oysters and fresh produce from local farms. Customers like knowing they are eating local food and supporting local businesses.

What is your favorite dish?

Swordfish Milanese. This is prepared with roasted seaweed butter, fresh bitter greens, grilled lemon, arugula, olive oil and sumac. It is in line with our philosophy of offering classic dishes with a twist and has become a top seller on our dinner menu.

What is your comfort food?

Monkfish tikka masala. Another one of our creations. We wanted to recreate a butter chicken Indian dish using monkfish. This combines a tender monkfish with a warm tomato sauce, mint raita and spices for the ultimate comfort food.

Who do you most admire in the food world and why?

Massimo Bottura. His restaurants offer dishes that balance innovation with nostalgia and tradition by referencing history, art and philosophy. He has also been recognized for his commitment against food waste and in favor of a more equitable and sustainable food system.

What is a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

I love coming in early, before everyone else. I test out new dishes and do some bulk prepping. I love the peacefulness of that time alone.

What will you be serving at the event?

Monkfish tikka masala.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Little Fish is located at 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. Visit littlefishnofo.com or call 631-765-8756.