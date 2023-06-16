Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled new license plates featuring an image of the Montauk Lighthouse that will soon be available to Long Island drivers who are proud of their hometown.

The custom license plates that the DMV released June 12 were among those showcasing New York State’s 10 regions. To represent Long Island, the custom license plate’s serene design features the historic landmark in the background overlooking the oceanfront in the foreground.

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said in a statement. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

Plate designs for other regions of New York include staples like the New York State Fair in Syracuse and the Statue of Liberty in Manhattan. The plates became available to the public on June 13.

NY’s first license plates with the Montauk Lighthouse, called Excelsior Plates, were released in 2020, but only featured a small image of the landmark alongside the NYC skyline.

New York residents can order the new custom plates on the DMV website, by mail or by calling the Custom Plates office at 518-402-4838. For more information on how to purchase custom license plates and to view available plates, visit dmv.ny.gov/plates.