There’s nothing quite like biking in Montauk during the summer. Navy Beach in Montauk has launched an adventure riding bike tour that will start and finish at Navy Beach in partnership with Electric Bikes A Go Go.

The guided tour is 3 and a half hours long and will stop at the Montauk Point Lighthouse, downtown Montauk (including a pit stop at a local coffee shop), Ditch Plains Beach and Camp Hero State Park. It is for intermediate to advanced riders, and riders must be 16 or older. The tours are available Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. Private tours are also available.

The cost is $175 per rider. Naturally, there’s no better way to end the tour than enjoying lunch at Navy Beach, positioned on 200 feet of private beach overlooking Fort Pond Bay.

Bostwick’s is the gift that keeps on giving. Bostwick’s Seafood Market has opened at the former Bostwick’s Clambakes & Catering space. The store is a collaboration of Bostwick’s Chowder House owners Chris Eggert and Kevin Boles and fourth-generation Montauker Wesley Peterson, a commercial fisherman and owner of Montauk Seafood Company.

Bostwick’s Seafood Market will offer fresh fish caught straight off Montauk Point, live lobsters, clambakes and lobsters to go, along with a selection of grocery items, fresh produce, prepared salads, steak, chicken and more. Pick up items to cook at home or order fully cooked dinners delivered to your home or for pickup. Orders may be placed in person at the market or by phone by calling 631-324-2700.

Bedell Cellars and Promised Land Apiaries will host a Honey Harvest Party on Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. Guests will learn about the fascinating lives of honeybees from expert beekeeper Chris Kelly of Promise Land Apiaries, who will be on-site, bottling fresh, day-of-harvest honey from Bedell Cellars’ vineyard. Tickets cost $65 a person and include a 4 oz. jar of honey to take home, glass of wine and cheese pairing.

Sag Harbor should be spelled Saag Harbor. Why? Because our favorite place for saag paneer, Ruby Murray’s, is opening a storefront on 51 Division Street next to the recently opened What The Falafel. Indian food conquered the U.K., and Ruby Murray’s is setting its eyes on the Hamptons next.

Ruby’s recipes are adapted from ones brought over from India to the U.K. in the 1950s and ’60s and are beyond comparison. Highlights include the cauliflower pakora, rogan josh (boneless leg of lamb braised in yogurt, Kashmiri spices and chili) and chickpea tikka masala.

Our favorite chutney is the fresh mint and cilantro, and the curry fries, available for lunch only, are not to be missed either.

Who needs popcorn at the movies when you can have cookies? Grindstone Coffee & Donuts will be selling freshly baked cookies out of Sag Harbor Cinema, as well as organic coffee and cold brew every day from 8 a.m.–4 p.m. Cromer’s sandwiches will also be available. When Grindstone met Sag Harbor Cinema: “I’ll have what she’s having.”

Best Pizza & Dive Bar has always been a mouthful to say. That’s why they’ve decided to rebrand themselves as Dive Bar Pizza. The Napeague Stretch hangout is opening a backyard beer garden this summer in partnership with New York’s Torch & Crown Brewing Co. Recurring every summer weekend, the beer garden will feature live music, events and premium beers from noon-6 p.m. Dive Bar Pizza also recently introduced white clam and spicy clam pies, with clams sourced locally from Montauk Seafood. Delish!

Did You Know?

The Clubhouse Hamptons offers an early happy hour from 3–6 p.m. every Thursday and Friday for those looking to get a headstart on their evening.

Chef Luigi Tagliasacchi has owned and operated several restaurants in the Hamptons before starting his current endeavor, the Cappelletti restaurant and takeout spot in Noyac, in 2006. Folks that were here in the 1980s will remember Il Monastero Ristorante in East Hampton, which was a joint effort between Chef Luigi and his father Achille “Jack” Tagliasacchi. In 1993, Chef Luigi and his wife Robin opened Espresso in Sag Harbor.

Interestingly, Luigi and Robin are the originators of the focaccia sandwich, which was born out of one of Robin’s test kitchen sessions in the early 1990s and has swept the nation ever since. The couple have worked together for 35 years.

Bits & Bites:

Enjoy the bounty of local farmers and artisan food crafters every Thursday from 3–6 p.m. at the Corwith House of the Bridgehampton Museum (through September).

Musician Kate Usher is launching a new restaurant in Montauk called Bambi’s Café at 33 Carl Fisher Plaza. Opening its doors last weekend, the café serves organic smoothies, salads, smoothie bowls, sandwiches and other healthy munchies. We suggest you order the Mango Tango creation featuring mango, pineapple, banana, turmeric, lemon, house-made pink pitaya sauce and house-made oat milk. You can get it in bowl or smoothie form. It’s 100% organic, 100% delicious.

Corey Creek Tap Room will celebrate National Rosé Day on Saturday, June 10 from noon–4 p.m. Guests will enjoy live music by Chole Halpin complete with local oysters from Harvest Moon Shellfish, and a special rosé/frosé flight will be available for $25.

Food Quote:

“I have only to break into the tightness of a strawberry, and I see summer — its dust and lowering skies.” –Toni Morrison, novelist