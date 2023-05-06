Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you get confused, listen to the music play. Rowdy Hall, led by longtime Deadhead Chef Ed Lightcap, will livestream Dead & Company’s Cornell University concert on Monday, May 8 from 6:30–10:30 p.m.

The one-night-only anniversary concert will commemorate the Grateful Dead’s iconic 1977 show at the university, which is considered one of the band’s best performances by diehard deadheads (pun intended). Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $32.50 and include a Springs Brewery Lazy Lightning IPA in a Rowdy commemorative party cup.

An a la carte menu featuring noms like cheeseburger spring rolls, crispy soft-cooked egg, whipped feta and Rowdy buffalo wings will be available for purchase for ticket holders throughout the show. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy.

Tickets are limited and can be purchased by visiting bit.ly/3AuRUab.

Navy Beach reopened for its 14th season last weekend. Located on a 200-foot stretch of private beach on the idyllic Fort Pond Bay, the restaurant will roll out some new menu items this season, including veggie-friendly options such as the cucumber salad and Buddha bowl, as well as teriyaki salmon, longline swordfish and mushroom pappardelle. The beverage menu will add some new wine selections, spirit-free cocktails and new canned vodka seltzers with real fruit juice.

Yachting clientele will be happy to hear that the beachfront restaurant’s popular Torpedo service will be back this season, running weekends from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.

It’s sunrise on a new season at Sunset Harbor. The restaurant overlooking Three Mile Harbor will launch their sophomore campaign on May 10 with a reimagined contemporary Japanese and sushi-centric menu, encouraged after the success of last year’s specialty dishes.

The new menu will feature fresh toro sashimi paired with house kimchi, baked king crab hand rolls, miso black cod and selections of Japanese A5 wagyu. You can’t beat Sunset Harbor’s epic sunsets and superb sushi.

Did You Know?

Navy Beach has raised over $180,000 for the Navy SEAL Foundation. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, $1 is added to each dining check and donated to the organization. Guests are also welcome to donate additional funds. In addition, the restaurant’s local East Hampton High School scholarship program is entering its third year. Four $500 scholarships will be awarded to 2023 graduates who reside in Montauk. Bravo!

A Maine lobster roll is served with cold lobster meat and dressed in mayo while a Connecticut lobster roll is served warm with a side of melted butter. Subtle difference, but the cause of much debate nonetheless.

Everyone can agree that lobster rolls are enjoyed best with a beautiful ocean view in sight. Our favorite places on the East End for a lobby roll include K Pasa in Sag Harbor, which really serves a lobster shell as the lobster meat is served in a unique wonton-skin taco shell. The menu item is expected to return to K Pasa’s menu this summer.

Duryea’s in Montauk and Orient (both opening in mid-May), Bostwick’s Chowder House in Amagansett and Clam Bar in Napeague offer patrons luscious Maine and Connecticut interpretations of the crustacean sandwich.

Bits & Bites:

Dreesen’s Catering was purchased by Annie Washburn of East Hampton Kitchen. Christina and Rudy DeSanti, who have owned and run Dreesen’s for nearly two decades, will still be involved as the catering season kicks into high gear and Dreesen’s Food Truck is currently booking private events. Fresh donuts are made on-site, and mini donuts, donut holes and Dreesen’s signature cinnamon donut coffee ice cream are also available, never failing to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The word is out, and soon the umbrellas will be too at Sag Harbor Kitchen on 26 Bay Street, in the spot Dockside operated for 26 years. The restaurant will be captained by Michelin award-winning Chef Melissa O’Donnell, who has owned many great restaurants in New York City: Li’l Gem, Thelma, Salt Bar and Stella. Sea-to-table is the concept behind the restaurant, while O’Donnell has also hinted that her background in Lebanese cuisine will inform the menu as well.

“Page Six” also reported that Sag Harbor Kitchen plans on honoring veterans in the community, as the restaurant is located within the American Legion building. After its grand opening on June 15, special events like backgammon on the deck and jazz suppers will be held. O’Donnell is also partnering with the platform Kittch to livestream classes and other happenings.

Sticking with Sag, the Sag Harbor Cinema announced recently that ticket holders will receive 15% off meals at Sen, Lulu Kitchen and Baron’s Cove, while the second entrée at Page at 63 Main will be half off. The deal will be offered Sundays through Thursdays aside from Memorial Day Weekend, and the promotion will end at Sen on May 21. I’ll have what she’s having.

Food Quote:

“We’re like licorice. Not everybody likes licorice, but the people who like licorice really like licorice.”

–Jerry Garcia, musician