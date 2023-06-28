Paumanok Chenin Blanc 2022 Is an Elegant Wine for Pairing

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Chenin blanc is a varietal not often thought of here in the United States as a white wine selection. Chenin blanc is most often thought of as French wine, specifically Vouvray. The Vouvray appellation is located in the Loire Valley region in Touraine, France. Wines in the Vouvray region made from chenin blanc grapes can range from quite sweet to dry and are crafted in both still and sparkling varieties.

Paumanok Chenin Blanc 2022

But there is a chenin blanc produced right here on Long Island and it is phenomenal: Paumanok Chenin Blanc 2022. While the 2022 Chenin Blanc from Paumanok Vineyards is labeled dry, it might be found to be slightly off-dry, depending on one’s palate.

And though the screw top does make this wine fast to come to mind for picnics, barbecues and outdoor dining, don’t let the easy-open top fool you. This is an elegant wine that can and should also be enjoyed with sophisticated summer fare.

It pairs beautifully with seafood, especially shellfish, fruits and salads. It is stainless-steel fermented and is refreshingly clean and crisp with wonderful balanced acidity. It has lovely notes of lemon, pineapple, honeysuckle and melon.

The Paumanok Chenin Blanc 2022 has 11% alcohol and retails for $32.

Paumonok Vineyards is located at 074 Main Road in Aquebogue. Visit paumanok.com to learn more.