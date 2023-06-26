Sag Harbor Eyes Restaurant Grease Trap Regulation

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Village of Sag Harbor Board of Trustees set a public hearing for July 11 to consider a proposal that will provide new inspection and maintenance provisions for local restaurants’ grease traps.

“It’s to the detriment of the entire village when people don’t fulfill the responsibilities in emptying the grease traps,” Board Trustee Aidan Corish said at the village’s June 13 meeting. “It creates havoc with the operations at the plant.”

Corish reported that 40% of local restaurants failed grease trap inspections in May. He said once the legislation is in place, restaurants that fail inspection will be listed by name versus number data.

This local law will amend Village Code Section 220-4.4(E) Non-Complying Wastes, Grease Trap Requirements in an effort to improve the village’s water quality and sewer systems. The law states that inspections and maintenance will continue to avoid obstructions to the sewer.

If emergency cleaning is needed, and restaurants fail to clear it within 72 hours, the superintendent of Public Works will clear the obstruction, and the charges will fall to the restaurant, including fines for non-compliance. The law would require that after a blockage, the property owners must buy cameras for the pipes to ensure the path is now clear. They will also be asked to log all inspections to keep track of each one completed.

“This situation would affect our restaurant members,” said The Sag Harbor Chamber of Commerce President Ellen Dioguardi, who declined to comment further.