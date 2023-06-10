Look for an Eventful Summer at Sage & Madison in Sag Harbor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Sage & Madison is a prime example of the hidden gems one can find by stepping off Main Street. Tucked away on the corner of Sag Harbor’s Sage Street and Madison Street (hence the name), sits a 1797 property listed on the National Registry of Historic Places that includes the Sage & Madison tea shop, as well as three guest suites. And summer 2023 at the boutique is shaping up to be one for the record books.

Sage & Madison is housed within an antique barn and the adjacent garden, where owner Chris Coffee has curated an eclectic mix of handmade local goods and fair-trade European brands. “A lot of the brands and things that we carry are historical in nature — many of the brands were created in the 1800s or in the 1900s, and they’re still around today,” Coffee says, noting that his curation of brands with rich histories is closely tied to the historical status of the property.

“When people come in, I really want them to have that feeling that they found something that’s not mass-produced and it’s not everywhere. And even if it is everywhere, I curate it in a way that’s special and that there’s a reason for it to be there,” Coffee explains. “Why do I carry Caswell-Massey? Well, it’s the first apothecary in New York, that’s why I carry that brand. Is it sold in places that may not be very ‘Sage & Madison?’ It absolutely is, but that doesn’t take away from its heritage.”

Since opening in 2020, Sage & Madison has expanded on a number of its departments, such as the pantry section and hostess gifts. The shelves are stocked with edible goodies such as local honey, jams, canned fish, spices, salad toppings, olive oil, Louis Sherry chocolates, Mariage Frères hot and iced teas, and more. Coffee has introduced cards and stationery, puzzles, mood sprays, candles, women’s jewelry and accessories, hand-stitched European linens, dried flowers and a robust garden section with local seeds, copper tools and pots designed in Sweden.

“I shock myself sometimes. I’m like, ‘Where are we gonna put this?’ And we always find a place,” Coffee says. “We’ve always had quite a mixed assortment, but I would say that we’re definitely stronger this year in tabletop,” he adds, pointing out his recent partnership with Von Gern Home, which makes “gorgeous chargers and beautiful napkin rings and placemats.”

In all things, Sage & Madison prioritizes its community — local artisans, business owners and shoppers. “The community has led my direction. Obviously, like most entrepreneurs in business, we try to listen to our customers, and I have such a wide variety of customers from the very local person who is looking for that perfect little gift to the person who’s looking for a 14-place table setting of fine China,” Coffee says. “I love the fact that I have a woman spending $3,000 on dishes next to someone buying a $6 item. They each get to have something nice that they want, and we wrap them the same way.”

He adds, “There are a lot of local goods and items from the community — from artists writing locally to painting locally, to cards being made by hand at an apothecary locally, to jewelry makers — I really try to carry the gamut of everything. I believe in supporting the local community, and it goes with my whole brand image as well.”

A coffee bar sits in the corner by a window looking out to the garden, allowing guests to enjoy a cup inside or out. “It’s a great place to meet a friend and have a little meeting when you’re looking for that kind of atmosphere instead of a busy coffee shop. We’re a little bit more quaint. And we’re not trafficked like Sagtown and some of the other coffee shops, so it’s a nice place to come and have what you like, but also to really enjoy your company,” Coffee says.

One of Sage & Madison’s specialties is curated gift baskets filled with a personalized assortment of teas, coffee, guest towels, apothecary items, dog treats for pet parents — and the list goes on. Premade baskets are also available and are a hit with local real estate brokers.

“What’s special about our shop is our attention to detail. We really try to pay close attention to the way things are presented and the way that they look. We take a little bit more time wrapping that gift and making it something that you’re proud to give someone,” he says. “And everything has an artisanal feel.”

While Coffee is no stranger to designer pop-ups, such as the one in May that showcased Italian handbags by Sharon Wilkes and the handful of fashion activations last summer, the upcoming summer residency pop-up series is taking things to the next level. The impressive lineup features several well-established high-end designers who are sure to draw crowds during their limited time at Sage & Madison.

The pop-up series kicks off with Decades and Jean Paul Gaultier Couture in the barn, and Bogner al fresco from June 26–28. The second round will open with a fabulous Endless Summer and Ala von Auersperg (AVA) cocktail event on Thursday, June 29, 5–7:30 p.m. and continue with a pop-up featuring Decades and AVA through July 3.

The July roster starts off strong with Decades and St. John Knits from July 16–23, and it stays strong with Decades and Jil Sander from July 24–31. The boutique will look extra lavish come August 1 when Decades, Libertine from Los Angeles and Rosior Jewelry take over through August 7. Then from August 8–15, it’s all about that iconic Italian Etro style. The series concludes with Decades and luxury fashion house Marni from August 16–September 4.

“What’s special about it is that each of these brands has a story, and they started somewhere from a small ma and pa like everyone else, and I think the way that you curate it and bring it to the community’s attention in a smaller, more intimate setting gives the brand a new identity,” Coffee says of the pop-up series. “I also try to give a nod to the whaling village that I’m in and have things that bring people back to where we are and what we’re doing. Like when people hear about these fashion activations, I’m trying to do it in a way that’s tasteful and not bringing huge brand box stores into the village.”

On the point of Sage & Madison’s namesake, Coffee clarifies that while it is named after the cross street, Sage Street got its name from M. Olivia Sage, a village teacher, philanthropist and activist in the early 1900s, and her selfless spirit is an inspiration for the brand’s ethos. One way in which he hopes to honor that legacy this summer is with an event called Save the Queen, which will raise funds for charities supporting drag queens in areas where their art form is being demonized and criminalized.

Coffee is picturing a mid-June Friday mixer for the LGBTQ community and allies, featuring a drag performance and rosé wine sponsorship, with a donation box for the drag queens, plus a portion of store sales being donated to the cause, as well as to local LGBT nonprofits, but the details are still in the works and should be announced on the Sage & Madison Facebook page in the coming weeks.

“My big thing is to help the drag queens,” he says. “But I also just like the name ‘Save the Queen.’ We’re a tea shop, so it’s kind of fun.”

Also on the horizon for summer 2023 is Sage & Madison’s return to the Hampton Classic Horse Show in August, as well as the introduction of the brand’s mobile van, which will travel to local events and fundraisers to serve coffee, baked goods and a little bit of the “barn on the go” — select baskets, apparel and other merchandise.

And as an added summer treat, Coffee has partnered with Kidd Squid Brewing Co. in Sag Harbor to release the Sage & Madison Blackberry Thyme Beer, a fruited sour beer channeling the flavor of the tea shop’s unique jam and using its logo colors and linens as the basis for the green gingham design on the can.

To learn more about Sage & Madison, visit sageandmadison.com.