Jason Weiner of Almond Restaurant will be the featured chef at a fundraising event for Temple Adas Israel on Saturday, June 10 at the Bridgehampton Community House beginning at 5 p.m. Artisanal hors d’oeuvres such as deviled eggs, chicken liver pate crostini, beef pigs-in-a-blanket, mini crab cakes and more will be served paired with wines from Skurnik Wine & Spirits.

The event will also feature live music from Inda Eaton. Donations will go toward Temple Adas Israel’s Road Forward Scholarship, which awards high school seniors who are involved in social justice causes and demonstrate a financial need to help ease the burden of post-high school academic or vocational costs.

Vin Sur Vingt is opening in the old MTK Lobster House on the Harbor spot (next to Sen) in Sag Harbor on Monday, May 22.

With locations throughout New York City and Washington, D.C., partner and operator Sébastien Auvet is presenting a regularly rotating wine menu — meticulously selected from regions such as Bordeaux, Loire Valley, Alsace, Languedoc, Bourgogne and Corsica and complemented by a light-fare, tapas-style French cuisine menu — to the Hamptons dining scene.

Whether you’re a veteran oenophile or dipping your toe (or tongue) in for the first time, the friendly and knowledgeable staff will happily guide you. Sag Harbor never felt more like Paris.

Disco generally might be dead, but it is alive and well at Ruschmeyer’s in Montauk every summer late into the night. Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux is opening a “Mediterranean vibe dining concept infused with a Greek provenance” restaurant named Talya at Ruschmeyer’s to fuel your frenetic dancing.

Lechantoux has worked alongside renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Gordon Ramsay at several Michelin-star-rated restaurants, including Louis XV in Monaco, Trianon Palace in Versailles, Le Jules Verne in Paris and Benoit in New York City. Lechantoux is very active this summer, as he is also transporting his Soho hotspot, Maison Close, to Montauk this month on East Lake Drive in Montauk. Expect superb cuisine and unique cocktails at both eateries.

Bedell Cellars has released their Rosé 2022. It is a unique blend of hand-picked, sustainably grown fruit, made by gently pressing whole clusters and fermented with wild yeasts. The year 2022 is an excellent Long Island vintage, producing elegant, balanced wines with refreshing acidity and savory minerality that reflect the maritime climate of the North Fork. The Rosé 2022 is 70% cabernet Franc, 20% cabernet sauvignon, 10% merlot, 11.4% alcohol by volume and is certified sustainable and vegan.

Did You Know?

After fermentation, local seashells are added to stainless steel wine tanks and aged with the wine for two months in the process of making Corey Creek Tap Room’s 2021 Coquillage bottle. In fact, “coquillage” means seashell in French. This wine is 100% chardonnay, harvested by hand and fermented with wild yeast in stainless-steel. The wine is crisp and clean and features subtle hints of the North Shore seashore. The wine was brewed by female winemaker Marin Brennan and recently received a 94 point score from Vinepair.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Pair their popular wines and ciders with Wölffer Kitchen’s revamped seafood-centric menu this summer. The restaurant offers outdoor dining in the charming Amagansett Square, and we can’t wait to bite into menu items such as the local fluke crudo with jalapeño peppers and grapefruit, herb-crusted Montauk tuna with green papaya and roasted zucchini, and the mahi-mahi. The grilled tamarind tofu with sweet soy vegetables is also terrific.

In the 1700s, ice cream was rare in America and was mainly a treat enjoyed by the elite. No wonder the people rebelled! Our favorite ice cream flavors in the Hamptons include Carissa’s Bakery’s Turkish coffee gelato and toasted pistachio, Sant Ambroeus’ portofino cup (fior di latte gelato with Grand Marnier) and Candy Kitchen’s old-fashioned ice cream that never fails to hit the spot.

Bits & Bites:

Kidd Squid Brewing Co. is entering its first full summer in the Hamptons! The Sag Harbor brewery routinely offers new craft beers and has collaborated with many local businesses, such as Sag Harbor Cinema, Grindstone Coffee & Donuts and the Parrish Art Museum. They recently soft launched a fruited session sour can made with Sage & Madison’s one-of-a-kind blackberry thyme jam; “not too tart, the blackberry puree and thyme additions make for an approachable summer crusher,” Kidd Squid describes. We have a feeling it’ll become your beer of choice this summer. It’s what dreams are made of.

Curated Fine Meats in Wainscott is your new one-stop shop for all things meat related. Specializing in premium quality, hand-selected and properly aged beef, pork, veal, chicken and lamb, you can only find these kinds of cuts in America’s best steakhouses.

Products include maple bourbon steak tips, bone-in cowboy ribeye, prime dry-aged porterhouse, marinated turkey London broil, Buffalo chicken burgers, Greek marinated lamb rib chops, steakhouse bacon, raw baby back ribs and sweet Italian sausage, among many others.

There’s really no shot of you butchering your order, all options are magnificent.

It seems like Williamsburg pizzerias are taking over the Hamptons, and we’re not complaining. Roberta’s debuted in Montauk last summer and the food scene is now welcoming Fini Pizza in Amagansett, in the spot Astro’s Pizza dwelled. The Williamsburg outpost on Bedford Avenue is famous for its pies and slices, Italian ices and stylish green pizza boxes.

Food Quote:

“An onion can make people cry, but there’s never been a vegetable that can make people laugh.” –Will Rogers, Vaudeville performer