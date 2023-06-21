Southampton

Southampton Fresh Air Home Hosts Benefit Gala

By Jacqueline Moore
  • Ann Macrae, Cameron Macrae, Brendon Johnston, Katie Whipple, Henry GoossRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Ann Bennett, Michael Visiencin, Sheila ComparettoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Ann Grimm, Raya Keis Knight, Catherine Kuehn Price, Marybeth Mullen, Isolde O'Hanlon,Christl Meszkat, Nicky Grant, Amanda Grove HolmenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Barbara Moller, James Alan Smith, Cristl MeszkatRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Carl Grimm, Ann Grimm, Thomas NaroRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Carter, CeCe and Camille GlattRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Catherine Kuehn Price, Elizabeth Jenner, Nancy HebertRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Conlon Gallagher, Josie RamnananRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Harrison Morgan, Bryan Carey, Catherine Carey, Rolise Rachel, Peter McCrackenRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Irene Albright, Lynn Scotti, Luisa Diaz, Noreen DonovanRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Jerilyn and Daniel Dougherty, Julie and Tom Crowley, Beth and Jeff GardnerRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Kathleen McGee, Marybeth Mullen, Nancy Badeer, Allison Paulson and Lauren Paulson, Chiristine KonfinoRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Kiara EstevesRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Lee Fryd, Jean Shafiroff, Paola RosensheinRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Lynn Daly, Ellie Thompson, Maureen Fink, Janis Hurley, Audrey Braguy, Gerri WilsonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Marybeth Mullen, Thomas Naro, Isolde O'HanlonRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

  • Susan Dunne, Cricket BurnsRob Rich/SocietyAllure.com

The Southampton Fresh Air Home Benefit Gala proved to be an unforgettable evening, brimming with joyous festivities dedicated to raising support for year-round programs aimed at empowering youth with physical disabilities.

The event showcased the renowned furniture sale, where attendees had the opportunity to acquire exquisite pieces whilst contributing to a worthy cause. The air bubbled with excitement during the auctions, offering an array of exclusive items and experiences to the highest bidders. Guests sipped on expertly crafted cocktails as they mingled, savoring delectable hors d’oeuvres whilst enjoying the philanthropic camaraderie.

The Southampton Fresh Air Home Benefit Gala stood as a testament to the compassion of the community, leaving an impact on the lives of the young participants and their families.

