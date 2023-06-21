Southampton Fresh Air Home Hosts Benefit Gala

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Fresh Air Home Benefit Gala proved to be an unforgettable evening, brimming with joyous festivities dedicated to raising support for year-round programs aimed at empowering youth with physical disabilities.

The event showcased the renowned furniture sale, where attendees had the opportunity to acquire exquisite pieces whilst contributing to a worthy cause. The air bubbled with excitement during the auctions, offering an array of exclusive items and experiences to the highest bidders. Guests sipped on expertly crafted cocktails as they mingled, savoring delectable hors d’oeuvres whilst enjoying the philanthropic camaraderie.

The Southampton Fresh Air Home Benefit Gala stood as a testament to the compassion of the community, leaving an impact on the lives of the young participants and their families.