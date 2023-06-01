Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, June 2–7, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about and enjoy all the fun and culture the Hamptons has to offer at a variety of exciting events this week, June 2–7, 2023.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Kristen Thien Band at Wölffer Estate

Friday, June 2, 5-8 p.m.

Elegant summer sunsets are back at Wölffer Estate! Enjoy the blues-based sounds of Kristen Thien Band while sipping on wines and ciders by the glass or bottle, as well as a selection of food items. Bring your lounge chair or blanket.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Words and Music Live: The Donovan Project

Friday, June 2, 5-7 p.m.

Celebrate Irish music on the lawn with the Amagansett Library. You’ll enjoy a fun, lighthearted performance with great stories thrown in. Registration is preferred and rain will move the event indoors.

215 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

All Against Abuse Benefit

Saturday, June 3, 6 p.m.

Attend a wonderful benefit and support violence prevention and counseling for those who have been abused. The event will take place at The Church in Sag Harbor, but there will also be an online auction for those not in attendance.

48 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-329-4398, allagainstabuse.org

Candlelight Hamptons: a Tribute to Taylor Swift

Tuesday, June 6, 6:30 and 9 p.m.

Don’t miss this live, multi-sensory experience honoring the music of Taylor Swift at the Clubhouse. Selections will be performed by DIVISI’s Amp’d String Quartet.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. feverup.com/m/126789

Comedy Night at Main Prospect

Wednesday, June 7, 8 p.m.

Southampton restaurant and bar Main Prospect is bringing the laughs with a weekly comedy series co-presented with West Side Comedy Club. With a rotating roster of comedians and emcees including Bill McCuddy, Brian Scott McFadden, Adam Muller, Kasia Klimiuk, Nory Vincent, Erin Maguire, Rachel Green, Joe Devito and others, every comedy night is a new experience. Tickets are $15, and doors open for dinner and drinks at 4 p.m.

15 Prospect Street, Southampton. 631-353-3156, mainprospectsh.com

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Full Moon Paddle in the Hamptons

June 3, 6-9 p.m.

Join JB Yoga as you enjoy that magical time when the sun sets and the moon rises in the colorful summer sky. You’ll launch from the beach and spend 30–40 minutes stand-up paddling before the sun sets. A quick lesson will be available for newbies. Afterward, bask in the bonfire glow with organic snacks.

Hamptons. jbyoga.com

Full “Strawberry Super Moon” Hike With Friends on the Long Pond Greenbelt

Saturday, June 3, 9 p.m.

Enjoy a one-hour, open-field hike to view the Strawberry Super Moon, so named by the Algonquin tribe because strawberries are harvested in June. Supermoons occur when there is a full moon and the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit. The program is free.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Outdoor Yoga at the Baker House

Sunday, June 4, 8:30 a.m.

Take in a beautiful Sunday morning at the Baker House, where you will breathe and stretch your way to a healthier body and soul. Bring your own mat. The cost is $50 for non-hotel guests.

181 Main Street, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/outdoor-yoga-tickets-631225591737

Dr. Stanley Epstein Memorial Golf and Tennis Outing

Wednesday, June 7, 9 a.m.

Enjoy a full breakfast at the elegant Westhampton Country Club to tee off this exciting day and raise money for the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center. Round off the outing with lunch and a cocktail party.

35 Potunk Lane, Westhampton Beach. whbpac.org

Volunteer at the Farm

Wednesday, June 7, 9:30 a.m.

Meet at Amber Waves Farm to help with basic tasks to make the space beautiful. Tickets are $5 and include a beverage. Be sure to dress for outdoor work.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Pechakucha Night Hamptons

Friday, June 2, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to meet many wonderful creatives who call the East End home. Artists, musicians, gardeners, farmers and designers will join the Parrish Art Museum for Pechakucha, a great opportunity for networking and information.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

National Cheese Day Charcuterie Platter

Saturday, June 3, 11 a.m.

Meet in the AB Room of the Westhampton Free Library to create a special cheese platter with local expert Raven Janoski. Registration is required and the fee is $20.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

The Center Honors East End African-American Basketball Coaches

Saturday, June 3, 1 p.m.

Join the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center as they celebrate six men who changed lives on and off the court: Herman Laminson, Ronald Gholsun, Carl Johnson, Nick Thomas, Ronnie White and Richard “Juni” Wingfield. To RSVP, call or email Tamara Clay using the contact info below.

551 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0616, [email protected]rc.org, bhccrc.org

The Art of Pizza

Saturday, June 3, 2–3:30 p.m.

Head to the Shinnecock Room of the Quogue Library to learn about your favorite cheesy treat from Gaetano Giordano. He will teach you about the history of pizza as well as how to make your own dough. There will be a demo and tasting.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Seeking Sanctuary With Brad Kolodny

Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this comprehensive look at Long Island synagogues past and present with author and photographer Brad Kolodny. Tickets are free for members of the Jewish Center of the Hamptons and $18 for non-members.

44 Woods Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-9858, jcoh.org

Montauk Highway: From Urban Streets With Atlantic Dunes with Eco-Photo Explorers

Wednesday, June 7, 1 p.m.

Explore the rich history of Montauk Highway at the Rogers Memorial Library with Eco-Photo Explorers. You’ll learn, be entertained and enjoy some nostalgia.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

SAA Memorial Day Exhibition

On view through June 4

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out works from over 50 participating artists from the Southampton Artists Association at the Southampton Cultural Center. Hours are Sunday-Thursday from noon–4 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon–6 p.m.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. [email protected] scc-arts.org

The Artwork of Victoria Hartman, Lutha Leahy-Miller and Laura Matzen at Ramona Kramoris Gallery

On view through June 15

Enjoy the inspiring paintings of three local artists in Sag Harbor. The gallery is closed some Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so call ahead if you plan on visiting midweek.

41 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2499, kramorisgallery.com

Love Me Tender at the White Room Gallery

On view June 7-25

Don’t miss the opening days of this colorful exhibit at one of the East End’s most popular galleries. The White Room Gallery is open to the public every Friday-Sunday.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-237-1481, thewhiteroom.gallery

Iya Alaro: The Indigo Trade and the Power of Women in Yorubaland

On view through September 15

Don’t miss the free opening of this exhibit on Friday, June 2, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Hasley House and Garden. The 50-foot-long mural was curated by Harlem Needle Arts and can be viewed all summer.

249 South Main Street, Southampton. southamptonhistory.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.