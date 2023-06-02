Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, June 3–6, 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about and enjoy fun and enriching North Fork events, activities, art and culture this week, June 3–6, 2023.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Comedy Night at CAST

Saturday, June 3, 7–10 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening of laughs with comedians Gregg Rogell and Chris Roach with host Tom Kelly. You’ll enjoy a wine and beer reception and help benefit a good cause.

53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Greenport Film & Music Festival

Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.

Enjoy this free event in Mitchell Park featuring documentaries, short films and live music by The Second Hands.

Mitchell Park, Greenport. friendsofmitchellpark.com/short-film-festival-2023

Al DeGregoris Live Concert

Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss an evening with multi-instrumentalist and jazz composer Al DeGregoris at the Via-Leavitt Music Hall. Tickets are $55.

18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, thevail.org/shows

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

7th Annual Dog Dock Diving Weekend

Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Enjoy a family event with fun dives, craft beer, wine and food options. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids attend for free.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. eventbrite.com/e/north-fork-dog-dock-diving-weekend-tickets-625355724807

Pickleball Tournament 2023

Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.

Don’t miss this exciting tournament to benefit the Southold Historical Museum. You can also sponsor the event. The rain date is June 4.

2580 Peconic Park, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Walking Tour: The Polish Immigrant Experience with Paul Hoffman

Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.–noon

Learn about the Hudson-Sydlowski House and the Polish families living in the Hallockville neighborhood in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In addition, you’ll tour other immigrant museums that tell stories. The cost is $10 for non-Hallockville members.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Orient County Park Hike

Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss this “field trip” courtesy of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll explore the eastern tip of the North Fork, including its waterfront and views of the Orient Point Lighthouse.

41425 Main Road orient. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Lobster Roll Sliders Special

Friday-Sunday, June 2–4

Make your reservation ahead of time for the first Lobster Roll weekend at Surhu, a summer-long tradition. $30 includes a glass of white or rose, a Braun Seafood lobster roll slider and North Fork Potato Chips.

28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8172, suhruwines.com

Boat America: a Boater Safety Course

Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.

If you plan on cruising on the water this summer, get set at the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you can also satisfy the safety requirement for people operating a boat or Personal Water Craft (PWC). The fee of $50 is nonrefundable.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4143, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Let’s Get Real’Istic

On view through June 4

Don’t miss the last weekend to check out the works of two prominent Long Island artists at the William Ris Gallery. You’ll notice detail and precision in works of realism that have been internationally recognized.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.