Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, June 3–6, 2023

Get out and about and enjoy fun and enriching North Fork events, activities, art and culture this week, June 3–6, 2023.
NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS
Comedy Night at CAST
Saturday, June 3, 7–10 p.m.
Don’t miss an evening of laughs with comedians Gregg Rogell and Chris Roach with host Tom Kelly. You’ll enjoy a wine and beer reception and help benefit a good cause.
53930 Main Road, Southold. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org
Greenport Film & Music Festival
Saturday, June 3, 7:30 p.m.
Enjoy this free event in Mitchell Park featuring documentaries, short films and live music by The Second Hands.
Mitchell Park, Greenport. friendsofmitchellpark.com/short-film-festival-2023
Al DeGregoris Live Concert
Saturday, June 3, 8 p.m.
Don’t miss an evening with multi-instrumentalist and jazz composer Al DeGregoris at the Via-Leavitt Music Hall. Tickets are $55.
18 Peconic Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-5782, thevail.org/shows
NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES
7th Annual Dog Dock Diving Weekend
Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Enjoy a family event with fun dives, craft beer, wine and food options. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids attend for free.
42155 Main Road, Peconic. eventbrite.com/e/north-fork-dog-dock-diving-weekend-tickets-625355724807
Pickleball Tournament 2023
Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m.
Don’t miss this exciting tournament to benefit the Southold Historical Museum. You can also sponsor the event. The rain date is June 4.
2580 Peconic Park, Peconic. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org
Walking Tour: The Polish Immigrant Experience with Paul Hoffman
Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.–noon
Learn about the Hudson-Sydlowski House and the Polish families living in the Hallockville neighborhood in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. In addition, you’ll tour other immigrant museums that tell stories. The cost is $10 for non-Hallockville members.
6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead.631-298-5292, hallockville.org
Orient County Park Hike
Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m.
Don’t miss this “field trip” courtesy of the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library. You’ll explore the eastern tip of the North Fork, including its waterfront and views of the Orient Point Lighthouse.
41425 Main Road orient. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org
ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS
Lobster Roll Sliders Special
Friday-Sunday, June 2–4
Make your reservation ahead of time for the first Lobster Roll weekend at Surhu, a summer-long tradition. $30 includes a glass of white or rose, a Braun Seafood lobster roll slider and North Fork Potato Chips.
28735 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-603-8172, suhruwines.com
Boat America: a Boater Safety Course
Saturday, June 3, 10:30 a.m.
If you plan on cruising on the water this summer, get set at the Mattituck-Laurel Library, where you can also satisfy the safety requirement for people operating a boat or Personal Water Craft (PWC). The fee of $50 is nonrefundable.
13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4143, mattitucklaurellibrary.org
NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS
Let’s Get Real’Istic
On view through June 4
Don’t miss the last weekend to check out the works of two prominent Long Island artists at the William Ris Gallery. You’ll notice detail and precision in works of realism that have been internationally recognized.
1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com
Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.