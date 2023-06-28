Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced Wednesday that George Hackett, 52, of Wading River, was indicted for aggravated vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, driving while impaired by drugs, and a number other related charges following a high-speed crash on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue that caused the death of 82-year-old Franklin Blake of Queens.

“This defendant’s alleged actions of running away from the scene of this horrific crash and leaving an innocent person to die were cowardly and selfish,” Tierney said. “Anyone that gets caught driving impaired by drugs and endangering the lives of Suffolk County residents will be held accountable.”

According to court documents, on June 8 at approximately 3:30 a.m., Hackett, who was allegedly under the influence of a combination of drugs, was allegedly driving a black 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe eastbound on Sunrise Highway in East Quogue between Exits 64 and 65 at a high rate of speed when he struck the rear end of a 2010 Nissan Armada operated by the victim, Franklin Blake.

Blake’s car was thrown into the woods, and he died as a result of the injuries he suffered.

Hackett’s vehicle rolled over but landed upright, and he continued driving eastbound on Sunrise Highway until his car broke down less than a mile east of the crash site. Hackett was found more than a mile away from his vehicle, walking on Route 24 in Flanders.

On Wednesday, June 28, Hackett was arraigned on the indictment by Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Steven A. Pilewski for the charges of: aggravated vehicular homicide, a class B felony; manslaughter in the second degree, a class C felony; vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, a class D felony; leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, a class D felony; assault in the second degree, a class D violent felony; driving while impaired by the combined influence of drugs, a class d felony; two counts of driving while impaired by drugs, a class D felony; circumventing an ignition interlock device, a class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor.

Judge Pilewski ordered bail set in the amount of $1 million cash, $2 million bond, $10 million partially secured bond. Hackett is due back in court on July 26 and is being represented by the Legal Aid Society.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney James Curtin of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, with investigative assistance from Investigator Michael Milbauer of the New York State Police.