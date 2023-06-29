Wayne Newton Gets Up Close & Personal in Westhampton Beach

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Famously known as Mr. Las Vegas and Mr. Entertainment based on his more than 64 years performing for overjoyed fans, Wayne Newton is making a rare appearance outside of Sin City and bringing his beloved stage show to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m.

Newton’s show, Up Close and Personal, is never the same as he takes audiences on a trip through his colorful life and career while singing hit songs and selections from his astonishingly huge discography of 165 albums along the way — from 1963’s “Danke Schoen” to “Summer Wind” and “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” all the way up to his latest releases.

The 81-year-old legend, who plays 13 instruments and has never been to the Hamptons, spoke with us over the phone about what goes into his Up Close and Personal show, the upcoming date at WHBPAC, what keeps him going after performing for so many years, his appearance on the hit Max show Hacks, and why Amagansett’s Matthew Broderick means so much to him. Hint: It might have something to do with the 1986 John Hughes classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off!

A Chat with Wayne Newton

Have you been to the Hamptons before?

We’re looking forward to doing the date in the Hamptons with a great deal of excitement. New York and New Jersey have been so kind to me in my life and career. That’s one place I never got a chance to visit, and now we get to do it the right way. …

We never heard anything but wonderful things, and I, of course, have a big place in my heart for the Hamptons because Matthew Broderick, if my memory serves me right, has a home out there, and, of course, by doing the incredible job he did in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off by lip-synching to my record “Danke Schoen” — it gave my record a whole new resurgence, which is fabulous.

Does the Up Close and Personal show change from night to night, venue to venue?

It changes pretty much every show, depending on what it is that people ask when we take a little time before the show to have people say if there’s anything you’d like to ask Mr. Newton or have him answer? By all means write it down and we’ll get it to him. So no two shows are alike. We can go in any direction. I have three musicians with me at all times, in addition to, if it calls for it, a big band.

The show is one I wrote for a very special showroom here in Vegas, and it’s been a wonderful success, thank God.

At 81, what drives you to keep going instead of sitting back, retiring and enjoying the fruits of your labors?

The interesting thing, I guess for me, is that age has never been something I’ve thought much about, and (I’ll continue) as long as my voice holds the way I’d like it to. And being able to bring the kind of show we do to people, and maybe bring a bit of happiness in their life — that’s what I’m all about, that’s my reason to wake up every day. Retiring is something that never enters my mind.

What is it like to have lofty titles like “Mr. Las Vegas” and “Mr. Entertainment” placed on you?

The truth of the matter is, it’s a wonderful, wonderful compliment, and it was started by people like you who came to see the show in Vegas and then wrote reviews on it and used those terms. … It’s gotten to the point now where I’ve actually done shows where they don’t even say my name. They just say, “Mr. Las Vegas.” It’s a wonderful compliment, but at the same time I have to be very careful about the ambiance that carries with it, and to make sure I behave myself and don’t get in trouble.

Do you ever find it difficult to tailor the show around audience questions?

We have a setup on the stage where we can maybe pick up any kind of film that’s been done of me, or TV shows or those kinds of things. I keep three hours of that stuff, so we’re able to reach back at any point, at any time to talk about how things happened and why they happened, and what I was going through when they happened, and how many instruments did I play and sing. And the songs and all this kind of thing, so we have really a free hand in order to do that, and loads of material to reflect on.

I saw you on Hacks, which was really fun.

It was fun to do. It was fun to have people mention you in those terms, and I can tell you, the actress who plays the lead in that, Jean Smart, is just brilliant. And she was so nice. We actually came in from a little vacation in Hawaii to do that show. And she could not have been nicer, and the rest of the crew, so it was really wonderful working with them. I love the show, and I love her.

Can you tell us a little bit more about the Ferris Bueller thing? How did the “Danke Schoen” performance come about?

It was a big recording, and as time went on, of course, crowds moved to what is hot at the moment in terms of music. When Matthew did that song in the movie, that movie really kind of yielded itself to the people of the day and the time that song was a hit. So that really gave it a shot in the arm. …

The film came along just at the time that “Danke Schoen” could have entered a run of being yesterday’s news. And he did such an incredible job, and that was such an incredible movie. I look forward to meeting him one day and thanking him for what he did for my career.

Maybe he’ll come to Westhampton Beach?

That would be great; that would be wonderful.

Any final thoughts?

The people of your state have always welcomed me with open arms and have gone out of their way — from Jackie Gleason to Matthew Broderick to Bobby Darrin, to hundreds of people that are from New York City and the area there — to have truly made my career what it is today. So I will always be grateful to be back there, and I look forward to performing.

Wayne Newton is performing Up Close and Personal at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (76 Main Street) on Saturday, July 8 at 8 p.m. Call 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org for tickets and info.