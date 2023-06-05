Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC) has an extraordinary lineup of talent planned for this summer, reminding visitors that Hamptons-quality entertainment can be found on both sides of the Shinnecock Canal.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center Summer 2023

Gary Gulman: Born on 3rd Base

Saturday, June 10, 8 p.m.

Over 25 years in comedy, Gary Gulman has established himself as an eminent performer and peerless writer, and his standup special for HBO is widely acclaimed.

Jefferson Starship

Sunday, June 25, 8 p.m.

Jefferson Starship rose from the ashes of one of the quintessential Haight/Ashbury acts, Jefferson Airplane. The music that defined a generation and spanned decades is more relevant than ever in pop culture.

Ilana Glazer

Thursday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Ilana Glazer is a creator/comedian who co-created and co-starred in critically acclaimed series Broad City.

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Friday, June 30, 8 p.m.

Dubbed “the last leading man” by The New York Times, two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film and concert appearances.

Jessie’s Girl

Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m.

The Back to the Eighties Show with Jessie’s Girl may just be in the running for the world’s greatest tribute to the music of the 1980s!

The Lovin’ Spoonful

Sunday, July 2, 8 p.m.

Revisit the spirit of the 1960s and enjoy the good-time music of the era’s greatest hitmakers, led by co-founding member Steve Boone.

Craig Morgan

Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m.

As a chart-topping country music star, TV personality, celebrated outdoorsman, and patriotic Army veteran, Craig Morgan has captivated audiences with 25 charted songs on Billboard.

Wayne Newton: Up Close & Personal

Saturday, July 8, 8 p.m.

Icon. American patriot. Recognized and revered around the world, entertainment superstar Wayne Newton is known for his iconic signature song “Danke Schoen” in addition to countless other top hit singles.

Reggae Vibrations

Sunday, July 16, 8 p.m.

The Reggae Vibrations Tour features two of reggae’s most influential bands on one stage. Third World and The Skatalites will have the audience feeling the Caribbean breeze with hit after hit.

Colin Quinn: Small Talk

Saturday, July 22, 8 p.m.

In his latest attempt at humor, Colin Quinn breaks down the one area he’s actually gifted in: Personality.

John Pizzarelli

Sunday, July 23, 8 p.m.

Guitarist and singer John Pizzarelli has been hailed by the Boston Globe for “reinvigorating the Great American Songbook and re-popularizing jazz,” and he’s since expanded that repertoire by including the music of Joni Mitchell, Neil Young, Tom Waits and The Beatles.

Pianofest in the Hamptons

Thursday, July 27, 7 p.m.

Part of the East End summer classical festival, these international prize-winning young artists offer an unparalleled evening of piano.

Tom Papa: 2023 Comedy Tour

Saturday, July 29, 8 p.m.

Tom Papa is a critically acclaimed and accomplished comedic personality who has created a name for himself as an author, actor, film and television writer, radio/podcast host, while maintaining his on-stage career.

The Beach Boys

Sunday, July 30, 7 p.m.

As The Beach Boys mark more than a half century of making music, the group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America’s musical history.

Kristin Chenoweth

Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m.

One of the biggest Broadway stars by any measure, this Tony and Emmy winner makes her Westhampton Beach debut in a one-night only performance.

Hannah Berner

Friday, August 11, 8 p.m.

Also Sunday, September 3, 8 p.m.

Hannah Berner emerged on the comedy scene by directing, editing and acting in videos on Instagram. She has two podcasts with over 20 million downloads, was a cohost on Bravo’s Chat Room, as well as a member of Bravo’s Summer House for three seasons.

Justin Willman

Sunday, August 13, 8 p.m.

Justin Willman is the star and creator of the hit Netflix original series Magic for Humans, and he’s a regular guest on The Tonight Show and Conan.

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Friday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Heather McDonald is the No. 1 Female Podcaster in Comedy with her show “Juicy Scoop,” and now audiences can experience and be part of all the juicy, hilarious fun with a live stage experience.

Tommy James and The Shondells

Saturday, August 19, 8 p.m.

The music of Tommy James and the Shondells has been heard round the world on radio, TV and film soundtrack. To date, he’s sold over 100 million records.

Sergio Mendes

Sunday, August 20, 8 p.m.

For six decades, Sergio Mendes has woven a common thread of joy throughout his career in music. His latest album, In the Key of Joy, blends classic Brazilian, jazz and pop sounds with contemporary inspirations.

Regina Spektor

Friday, August 25, 8 p.m.

Singer-songwriter and pianist Regina Spektor has captivated audiences with her unique sound and high-energy performances. With eight albums to her name, her songs have appeared in many shows and movies.

Mike DelGuidice

Saturday, August 26, 8 p.m.

This high-energy performance features Mike DelGuidice, a dynamic vocalist and singer-songwriter from Billy Joel’s band, playing the biggest hits.

Savage Pianos

Friday, September 1, 8 p.m.

Savage Pianos is the hit dueling piano show selling out shows across the country with their infectious renditions of personal song requests.

That Motown Band

Saturday, September 2, 8 p.m.

Third time’s a charm when That Motown Band brings the biggest hits of The Supremes, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and other legends to WHB.

WHBPAC is located at 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. For tickets, call the box office at 631-288-1500 or visit whbpac.org.