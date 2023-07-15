Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A wise man once said that sushi is like a vacation for the mouth. This is certainly true at Wasabi Beach Sushi in Montauk, formerly known as Naturally Good Sushi. The cafe is still owned by Andrea Mavro and maintains the same location at South Etna Avenue.

Daily specials include soups, salads and sushi rolls that incorporate local and organic ingredients and homemade sauces, and local fish are sourced whenever possible. There are a plethora of vegan sushi and vegan options, with one favorite being the “vegan vibes roll” consisting of roasted sweet potatoes, pickled daikon, shiitakes and spinach, topped with a punchy turmeric mayo and crunchy cashews.

Wasabi Beach opens at 11:30 a.m. and closes at 8:30 p.m. every day with the exceptions of Friday and Saturday, when it closes at 9 p.m.

The American Hotel in Sag Harbor is no stranger to accolades from Wine Spectator, one of the world’s most respected vino authorities. The magazine unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards and sure enough, The American Hotel made the cut. The beloved establishment boasts one of the most extensive wine cellars in the world, fattening the wine list to a robust 85 pages and encompassing approximately 1,700 selections and 30,000 bottles. Wine Spectator applauded The American Hotel’s offerings from Bordeaux, Burgundy, California, Rhône, Italy and Spain. Many bottles are priced at or below $35.

Celebrate summer flavors at Gurney’s on Friday, July 21 and Friday, September 1. The luxury resort is presenting a seasonally driven, five-course tasting menu paired with rosé wines from the Château d’Esclans collection to its guests on those dates. The menu will highlight each of the wines while showcasing “the best of the Hamptons’ farm-fresh produce and locally sourced provisions.” The evening will end on the beach with a bonfire. Château d’Esclans is located in the heart of Provence, northeast of St. Tropez.

Owner Sacha Lichine set out to ignite a “rosé renaissance” when buying the estate in 2006 and by the taste of its 16th vintage, Whispering Angel, has achieved this goal. The evenings begin at 6:30 p.m. and the cost is $275 per person, plus tax and a 20% service charge. Tickets can be purchased on OpenTable.

Mirabelle at Three Village Inn has announced the return of Chef Guy Reuge’s Annual Pig Roast on Friday, August 4 and Saturday, August 5 starting at 6 p.m. The special menu features roasted suckling pig, pupusa of pork, empanadas, fluke and scallop ceviche as well as live music and unlimited beer, wine and sangria. Cost is $75 for adults and $35 for children 10-and-under. Reservations are recommended and can be made by calling the restaurant at 631-751-0555 or by visiting bit.ly/3D1utGX.

Even Taylor Swift would have a tough time shaking off Union Burger Bar’s hefty milkshakes! They’re the real deal. We’re partial to the “cookie monster” shake featuring vanilla, a giant Oreo cookie, fresh whipped cream and chocolate drizzle, and “the kampfire” featuring chocolate, whipped cream, a graham cracker rim, chocolate sauce, a giant s’more and a cherry. Union Burger Bar is a great summer hangout; live music can be heard on Fridays from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the beer rotation is constantly being updated and heightened.

The specials are flowing daily at La Fondita in Amagansett including Gordita Tuesdays, Torta Oaxaquena Wednesdays, Tinga Thursdays and Birria Fridays. Visit the restaurant’s website or social media accounts for the complete rundown. The beverage menu has also been refurbished; Dry Amarino and Dry Ruby Grapefruit spritzes, Springs Brewery’s RadioRadio Pilsner and Lazy Lightning IPA, Montauk Brewing Co.’s Watermelon Session Ale, Monopolio and Modelo can be had. Fondita doesn’t slouch on their nonalcoholic libations either: we recommend trying the jugo de sandia (watermelon juice) or horchata.

Did You Know?

That Sundaes on Main now offers custom goodie bags? The Bridgehampton confectionary, which celebrated its first anniversary last week, allows the candy bags to be customized by color or theme and for guest names to be added. It’s perfect for birthdays, baby showers, dinner parties and occasions of all kinds. While you’re there, try their delightful new flavor: chocolate cherry ice cream!

That Kidd Squid Ink and Lil Wayne circa 2009 are not dissimilar? They are both the king of collaborations. The convivial Sag Harbor brewery recently announced their partnership with Buddhaberry to create an IPA version of the frozen yogurt shop’s popular pomegranate and raspberry froyo. Very limited cans and pints are available in the brewery’s tasting room.

Bits & Bites:

July Fourth didn’t quench your thirst for fireworks? Catch a light show over Three Mile Harbor on Bastille Day (July 15) at Sí Sí Restaurant. Reservations are available on the restaurant’s website.

Navy Beach has announced the music lineup for the month of July. From Reggae Sundays to chill DJ tunes on the weekends, there’s something for everyone.

The Baker House 1650 in East Hampton is hosting afternoon tea parties every Sunday from 1:30–4 p.m. Enjoy savory and sweet bites with a glass of Champagne and an assortment of teas. Pinky finger activated!

Food Quote:

“Guests, like fish, begin to smell after three days.” –Benjamin Franklin