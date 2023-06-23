Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Exquisite eats, divine drinks, stunning sunset views and celebratory tunes set a lively mood for Dan’s Chefs of The Hamptons attendees to toast the season Thursday at Sí Sí Restaurant at EHP Resort & Marina.

Filling the air in the dazzling atmosphere was the mouthwatering aroma of culinary delights that chefs from the finest Hamptons kitchens cooked up. The event — the second of this summers’ Dan’s Taste Series — is presented in partnership with EHP Hospitality Group.

“We’re doing a lot of local Hamptons events, we want to get back into that community environment and local people here in the Hamptons,” said Chris Watts, executive chef of Gurney’s, which brought half a kilo of caviar with him to the event and was doing pork belly topped with caviar and shaved truffle. “We’re not just for people from the city. We’re looking to create more of a family environment. We’ve been planning these cool events with the people at Dan’s, they’re a fun group. We’re doing lots of new things in the community and sponsoring Dan’s events is one way we’re trying to bring out the food and let people know what we’re doing at Gurney’s.”

Guests enjoyed libations from Adamas, Corona Premier, LaCroix, Fresca Mixed, Simply Spiked, Great Jones Whiskey, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Thomas Ashbourne craft cocktails and wines from DAOU Vineyards oh so well with the incredible dishes prepared by East End chefs.

“My entire life I’ve known Dan’s and this is where we decided to do our promotions,” said Mike Meyers, husband of Adamas founder Theresa Corriente. “It’s the perfect platform for the brand. You can’t beat Dan’s. Vicki and Josh have been super supportive, they’re like the incubator out here. When we were here last year they were so generous with Theresa, this is really her baby and she’s a powerful woman. This is a great event because you get out and talk to other sponsors and do a lot of networking and cross-marketing, so it’s been great and we plan to do more of these events with Dan’s. People really loved the mixed drink and how smooth it is. It’s not easy to get into bars and restaurants out here, but if there’s anyone that can do it, it’s Theresa. She’s going to make this thing happen and these events are a big part of it.”

The Chefs of The Hamptons made a splash in the Hamptons’ foodie scene as one of the hottest tickets of the summer — and it’s not hard to see why.

The incredible lineup of chefs included those leading the kitchens at Sí Sí, Enchanté, Gurney’s Montauk, El Verano, Crash Cantina, Sel Rrose, Naturally Good Foods & Cafe, Buongiorno, Endless Summer, Fauna, Sunset Harbor, Little Fish, William Greenberg Desserts and 668 the Gig Shack.

“We’re proud to be an ultra-premium sipping tequila, and today we’re pairing Casa Dragones joven with caviar and allowing guests to experience the nuances and complexity of the spirit and how it pairs well with things,” said Bertha González Nieves, CEO of Casa Dragones.

“We’re a long-standing partner of SiSi’s, and we’re here to launch a new cocktail on the menu, the Purple Astrum. We’re looking to bring something new to the category. We produce a spirit that can be shown on the upper echelon of spirits around the world, such as single malts and whiskeys, and what better time to enjoy sipping neat than over the summer with a large ice cube, it’s refreshing and complex. We have various cocktails around the Hamptons, and we love to see what the talent out here does with the spirits, and how they really elevate their cocktail program. We’re an authentically Mexican tequila, we’re not sponsored by celebrities. Ours is very different than anything on the market. No additives, completely organic, and we’re 100 percent blue agave.”

This year elevated ticket options were added with Gold and Platinum ticket holders who enjoyed a one hour champagne, oyster and caviar celebration. The Platinum level ticket also included a VIP lounge featuring Perrier- Joüet Champagne, Calvisius Caviar, Peeko Oysters, Sushi from Sunset Harbor and a Casa Dragones Tequila Bar.

“We’re making a lot of noise with marketing, all around the Hamptons,” said Nathan Martinelli, marketing director of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice. “My aunt who started the company, she has a huge heart and she loves these events. We’ve been doing a lot of bar takeovers and our juice is phenomenal. It’s the best mixer, the most consistent, and the freshest you can get. The high-end bars love. A lot of these folks here know about Natalie’s, it’s the orange juice that’s won 15 national taste-tests. It’s the freshest juice you can get. Seems like everyone’s loving it. The majority of the bars out here carry our product.”

Chance Martinelli, the company’s Northeast regional manager, added: “We’re the best-tasting juice in the world. It’s amazing, all over the country. We’re going hot and heavy. It’s clean ingredients, and people want to know what’s in their cocktail. People care about it. We’ve done stuff with Dan’s Papers in the past, and we’re doing more and more. We’re very fortunate, the brand is on fire. Some brands out there are dying on the vine with their stodgy marketing. If you leave it stale, forget it. That’s why these Dan’s events really hit the sweet spot for us.”

This yearly event seems to be getting bigger and better every year. You can’t go wrong with a good meal, especially in the Hamptons, the most prestigious and picturesque place to be in the summertime. That goes for chefs too, who love to come together and showcase their skills.

“This year we elevated the experience for our guests so they can experience the best that the Hamptons has to offer at a most stunning location,” said Elizabeth Aloni, SVP of Dan’s Papers. “The best in food, drink and views all in one night. Each event this year will raise the bar from years past and Chefs of the Hamptons was no exception.”

Chefs of the Hamptons Sponsors

Sponsors included Adamas, Blacklane, b floral, Casa Dragones, Calvisuis Caviar, Corona Premier, Country Carpet, DAOU Vineyards, 400 Conejos Mezcal, Fresca Mixed, Great Jones Whiskey, Hampton Ice, Iceland Natural Spring Water, La Croix, Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Co., Preferred Events, Thomas Ashbourne Craft Cocktails, National Event Connection and Peeko Oysters.

The event is hosted by Schneps Events, a division of Dan’s Papers parent company Schneps Media and the EHP Hospitality Group.

