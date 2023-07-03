Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Wine Spectator, the gatekeeping global authority on all things grape, has announced its 2023 restaurant awards, with The American Hotel in Sag Harbor taking home top honors, while the East End is well-represented on the international list.

The annual prizes recognize dining spots whose wine list offers “interesting” selections that are “appropriate to their cuisine” and appeal to a wide range of wine lovers, from first-time sippers to connoisseurs.

The restaurant at The American Hotel was the only East End winner of the coveted Grand Award — a three-glass icon — recognized by the wine consumer’s bible. It’s pretty much an annual recognition for the Main Street institution, which was one of the original 13 Grand Award winners when the international prizes were first handed out in 1981.

According to Wine Spectator, The America Hotel’s wine list had regional strengths that covered Bordeaux, Burgundy, California, Rhône, Italy, Spain, and Long Island. With more than 2,500 distinct offerings and an inventory of some 30,000 bottles, the cellar at The American Hotel houses the East End’s best collection of consumer-friendly wines.

Pierre’s in Bridgehampton and Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue were the only area winners in the two-glass Best of Award Excellence category.

The one-glass Award of Excellence was handed out most frequently, with twelve East End hotspots garnering honors, including Scarpetta Beach in Montauk, Lulu Kitchen and Bar and Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor, Union Sushi & Steak in Southampton, and Calissa in Water Mill.

From the North Fork, Tweed’s Restaurant & Buffalo Bar in Riverhead, as well as North Fork Table & Inn, were the only eateries to take home a prize.

Rounding out the Award of Excellence local winners were Oakland’s Restaurant in Hampton Bays, 1770 House and The Palm in East Hampton, and The Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island.

To qualify for an award, a wine list must present complete, accurate information, including vintages and appellations for all selections. Complete producer names and correct spellings are mandatory, and the overall presentation of the list is also considered.

Lists that meet these requirements are judged for one of the three awards.

Read about Wine Spectator‘s 2023 Restaurant Awards at winespectator.com/articles/wine-spectator-unveils-2023-restaurant-award-winners.