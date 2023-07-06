Dan’s Cover Artist Cat Bachman Discusses Her Aquatic Muses

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If the unique art style on this week’s cover looks familiar, it’s because we couldn’t wait to get Cat Bachman back on Dan’s Papers after her charming May 19, 2023 cover. Here, she discusses how a swept-away sandcastle inspired “Fortress Fin,” her growing list of aquatic muses and a cherished beach memory.

A Chat with Cat Bachman

What initially inspired the idea for this week’s cover art, “Fortress Fin,” and how did the story of this sandcastle and its inhabitants develop as you painted?

A simple sandcastle was my inspiration for this week’s cover art. Recently, I stumbled upon the ruins of a sandcastle being swept away by the incoming tide. I thought about how it must have looked in its glory, and wondered who or what might have lived in it. Tiny sea creatures, perhaps.

I began to imagine my own sandcastle. I pictured one where old salty fishermen would gather, arriving at daybreak for a tasty breakfast of tuna pancakes. Then, with bellies full and tall tales told, they’d collect their gear and head back out to sea. Returning at noon to dine on bluefish and chowder, each would nap for an hour, lament about the one that got away, then fish again until dusk. A hearty seafood stew would welcome the weary anglers back to Fortress Fin at day’s

end.

The castle would serve as a lookout, as well as a meeting place and eatery. A boat would dock in the moat, on standby for the next adventure. There would be plenty of bait, fishing rods, lures, nets and camaraderie to go around. This is how the idea developed in my mind. There is an infinite number of stories to be told within every illustration. I invite each and every viewer to listen to their own and experience the fantasy.

How did you decide on the species, color, scale and activity of each Fortress Fin inhabitant?

Since the castle is a neutral brown/gray color, I added bright colors of red, blue, yellow and green to make the painting pop. The species were chosen randomly, but given individual personalities and things to do. They are a busy, joyful, but competitive bunch, each angling for the finest catch of the day. They use various methods to figure what is biting and where. Some are practical, using the telescope or binoculars. Others are superstitious, relying on ancient fisherman lore.

What’s one species you’ve never painted before but hope to incorporate in a future piece, and why?

I’ve never painted jellyfish, but I plan to. They are ethereal creatures in beautiful, translucent colors. Some are bioluminescent, able to glisten and glow in the dark water. They can be tiny or massive, dome or bell-shaped with graceful flowing tentacles or short, stout ones.

What’s one of your favorite summer, beach or sandcastle memories?

I remember going to the beach with my grandfather when I was a little girl. He was a surfcaster, so we would set out before sunrise. It was so special to me. I sat with my pail and shovel, digging for tiny crabs, while he stood in tall shiny boots at the water’s edge. I vividly remember the sounds and smells of the ocean, the feeling of happiness.

What upcoming art events, exhibitions or other projects are you working toward now?

I have several paintings in the works right now, including one large maritime piece and a series of carnival illustrations featuring my characters.

Care to share any closing thoughts?

First, as always, I want to thank you and Dan’s Papers for once again featuring my work on the cover. And, I’d like to wish everyone on the East End a safe and glorious summer!

To see more of Cat Bachman’s artwork, follow @catbachman on Instagram and check out catbachman.com.