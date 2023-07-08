A Guide to East End Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

It’s easy to forget that Long Island Wine Country is also home to some of the best craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in the entire state.

From Shelter Island to Montauk to Riverhead, the Twin Forks offers those looking for quality, small-batch refreshment plenty of options to choose from. The new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, where, according to their website, you’ll find “the best tasting beer ever to be made featuring a three-eyed squid.”

Even better, it’s located in a former 19th century rail road station just off Main Street in this charming — and walkable — historic whaling village.

Cheers!

EAST END BREWERIES

Eastern Front Brewing Co.

13100 Main Road, Mattituck. facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Garden of Eve Farm Brewery

4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. gardenofevefarm.com/brewery

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.

234 Carpenter Street, Greenport & 42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com

Jamesport Farm Brewery

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. jfbrewery.com

Kidd Squid Brewing Company

11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. kiddsquid.com

Long Ireland Beer Co.

817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

Long Island Farm Brewery

663 Wading River Road, Manorville. longislandfarmbrewery.com

North Fork Brewing Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. northforkbrewingco.com

Peconic County Brewing

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. peconiccountybrewing.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery

55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Tradewinds Brewing Co.

70 West Main Street, Riverhead. tradewindsbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.

807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton. twinforkbeer.com

übergeek Brewing Co.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.

220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. whbbrewingco.com

EAST END CIDERIES

Channing Daughters

1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Riverhead Cider House

2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. riverheadcider.com

Wölffer Estate

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Woodside Orchards

729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com

EAST END DISTILLERIES

Greenport Distilling & Bar

5195 Old North Road, Southold. greenportdistillery.com

Long Island Spirits

2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. lispirits.com

Montauk Distilling Co.

24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. montaukdistillingco.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery

369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. sagaponackfarmdistillery.com

Twin Stills Moonshine

5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. liooldtymer.com