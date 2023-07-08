A Guide to East End Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries

It’s easy to forget that Long Island Wine Country is also home to some of the best craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in the entire state.
From Shelter Island to Montauk to Riverhead, the Twin Forks offers those looking for quality, small-batch refreshment plenty of options to choose from. The new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, where, according to their website, you’ll find “the best tasting beer ever to be made featuring a three-eyed squid.”
Even better, it’s located in a former 19th century rail road station just off Main Street in this charming — and walkable — historic whaling village.
Cheers!
EAST END BREWERIES
Eastern Front Brewing Co.
13100 Main Road, Mattituck. facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing
Garden of Eve Farm Brewery
4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. gardenofevefarm.com/brewery
Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport & 42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com
Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. jfbrewery.com
Kidd Squid Brewing Company
11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. kiddsquid.com
Long Ireland Beer Co.
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com
Long Island Farm Brewery
663 Wading River Road, Manorville. longislandfarmbrewery.com
North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. northforkbrewingco.com
Peconic County Brewing
221 East Main Street, Riverhead. peconiccountybrewing.com
Shelter Island Craft Brewery
55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com
Tradewinds Brewing Co.
70 West Main Street, Riverhead. tradewindsbrewing.com
Twin Fork Beer Co.
807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton. twinforkbeer.com
übergeek Brewing Co.
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com
Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. whbbrewingco.com
EAST END CIDERIES
Channing Daughters
1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com
Riverhead Cider House
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. riverheadcider.com
Wölffer Estate
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com
Woodside Orchards
729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com
EAST END DISTILLERIES
Greenport Distilling & Bar
5195 Old North Road, Southold. greenportdistillery.com
Long Island Spirits
2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. lispirits.com
Montauk Distilling Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. montaukdistillingco.com
Sagaponack Farm Distillery
369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. sagaponackfarmdistillery.com
Twin Stills Moonshine
5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. liooldtymer.com