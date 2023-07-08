A Guide to East End Breweries, Cideries & Distilleries

Bars, Breweries & Distilleries

It’s easy to forget that Long Island Wine Country is also home to some of the best craft breweries, distilleries, and cideries in the entire state.

From Shelter Island to Montauk to Riverhead, the Twin Forks offers those looking for quality, small-batch refreshment plenty of options to choose from. The new “Kidd” on the block is Kidd Squid Brewing Company in Sag Harbor, where, according to their website, you’ll find “the best tasting beer ever to be made featuring a three-eyed squid.”

Even better, it’s located in a former 19th century rail road station just off Main Street in this charming — and walkable — historic whaling village.

Cheers!

Kidd Squid Brewing Company beers
Kidd Squid Brewing Company beers

EAST END BREWERIES

Eastern Front Brewing Co.
13100 Main Road, Mattituck. facebook.com/easternfrontbrewing

Garden of Eve Farm Brewery
4558 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. gardenofevefarm.com/brewery

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co.
234 Carpenter Street, Greenport & 42155 Main Road, Peconic. greenportharborbrewing.com

Jamesport Farm Brewery
5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. jfbrewery.com

Kidd Squid Brewing Company
11 Spring Street, Sag Harbor. kiddsquid.com

Long Ireland Beer Co.
817 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. longirelandbeer.com

Long Island Farm Brewery
663 Wading River Road, Manorville. longislandfarmbrewery.com

North Fork Brewing Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Suite A, Riverhead. northforkbrewingco.com

Peconic County Brewing
221 East Main Street, Riverhead. peconiccountybrewing.com

Shelter Island Craft Brewery
55 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. shelterislandcraftbrewery.com

Tradewinds Brewing Co.
70 West Main Street, Riverhead. tradewindsbrewing.com

Twin Fork Beer Co.
807 Raynor Avenue, Calverton. twinforkbeer.com

übergeek Brewing Co.
400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. ubergeekbrewing.com

Westhampton Beach Brewing Co.
220 Rogers Way, Suite I, Westhampton Beach. whbbrewingco.com

Woodside Orchards hard cider
Woodside Orchards hard cider

EAST END CIDERIES

Channing Daughters
1927 Scuttlehole Road, Bridgehampton. channingdaughters.com

Riverhead Cider House
2711 Sound Avenue, Calverton. riverheadcider.com

Wölffer Estate
139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. wolffer.com

Woodside Orchards
729 Route 25, Aquebogue. woodsideorchards.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Photo: Stacy Dermont
Sagaponack Farm Distillery, Photo: Stacy Dermont

EAST END DISTILLERIES

Greenport Distilling & Bar
5195 Old North Road, Southold. greenportdistillery.com

Long Island Spirits
2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. lispirits.com

Montauk Distilling Co.
24 East 2nd Street, Riverhead. montaukdistillingco.com

Sagaponack Farm Distillery
369 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. sagaponackfarmdistillery.com

Twin Stills Moonshine
5506 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. liooldtymer.com

