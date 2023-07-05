Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you think you can’t find good eats for value on the South Fork, think again.

It’s El Turco’s one year anniversary, and they’re treating The Hamptons.

The Turkish-Mediterranean surprise hit of last summer is celebrating their one-year birthday all month by offering a $44 pre-fixe menu Monday through Thursday from 5–7 p.m.

Michelin Bib Gourmand-winning executive chef Yılmaz Güney will be showcasing the East Hampton restaurant and nightlife spot’s expanded menu that brings back last season’s crowd-pleasing Turkish favorites while adding some new Mediterranean offerings featuring farm to table ingredients.

The pre-fixe includes one cold meze, one small salad and one main entree at a very reasonable $44 plus tax.

“[It’s a way] we focus on our local crowd so they can come and celebrate with us while they are enjoying the food,” said owner Cagri Kanver.

The pre-fixe does not include adult beverages.

Menu highlights include share-ables like diyarbakir usulu kavurma (lamb served with rice pilaf, cacik, and mixed pickled vegetables) and kuzu incik (lamb shank served with rice pilaf, grilled vegetables), while the mezes menu – an enormous hit with Hamptonites – is replete with traditional hummus (homemade daily and served with paprika oil and pepper); cacik (shredded cucumber, fresh dill, and mint in garlic yogurt); sarma (grape leaves stuffed with rice, currant, and spices), and roasted beet hummus (with lemon, coriander, garlic, and cumin).

For an entree, try the El Turco kebab (meatball wrapped in filo dough, charred eggplant with yogurt and garlic), the chicken skewers antep style (chicken marinated with tomato and pepper paste and served with grilled tomato and pepper), and the traditional fish kebab.

Güney curates these selections by embracing his childhood in Istanbul. The chef started at El Turco in Miami, where he was awarded a coveted Michelin Bib Gourmand in 2022.

Three Mile Island Road destination is known for its gallery-like décor. Outside, guests can expect art to see metal sculpture work by Gokhan Avcioglu of GAD Architects, while the inside of the restaurant will highlight paintings by Efe Korkut Kurt and Alea Pinar Du-Pre. There will additionally be some photography artwork pieces by Gurdal Bibo.

Live music and DJ sets take place Fridays and Saturday evenings.

El Turco is located at 44 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. Go to elturcoturkishfood.com for more information.