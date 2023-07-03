Hampton Ice Cools Down Your Hottest East End Events

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Growing up in Rhode Island, Al Vigneau remembers the ritual of stopping by the ice house every summer. Every beach town had an ice house, where anyone could stock up on ice for their upcoming events and businesses. So, when he came to the Hamptons, he was surprised that no such thing existed.

Getting ice in the Hamptons usually meant frequent trips to the local 7-Eleven for small quantities of mediocre ice. The idea for Hampton Ice grew out of his own frustration in not finding a good supplier of quality ice. That idea became a business last year when Vigneau expressed his frustration to a friend, Nicholas Vigliarolo, who worked at Hamptons Quality Heating & Cooling, and a new business was born.

They found a perfect space in Southampton, one that previously served as an ice factory. There were a lot of old relics left behind from the factory and Vigneau brought in his own technology and equipment.

Vigneau brings a background with over 20 years of finance to the business, the last 10 years as a partner in a hedge fund. Vigliarolo brings his knowledge of the ice business. In their first year open, they sold over 100 tons of mostly bagged ice, doing most of the work themselves. This year, they brought in new equipment, increased their staff, services and product line, as well as increasing their partnerships and marketing.

Vigneau’s vision to create a full-service manufacturing, distribution and service business focused on the production and delivery of a premium, crystal clear, cloud-free purified ice throughout the East End has been realized. He has done all of that and more. His philosophy can be defined by his own positive motto, “What a life,” which he describes “as being like a positive energy frequency. The energy that you put out is the energy that comes back.” And indeed, one can feel that energy through everything he does.

Hampton Ice is manufactured using state-of-the-art filtration systems, utilizing reverse osmosis and UV filtering technology, to create the purest and freshest ice available. The filtration process removes impurities and contaminants. It eliminates bacteria and other harmful microorganisms, ensuring that every glass of ice is crystal clear and safe to consume. Ice is available in bulk, including ice spheres, squares and luges. They will soon offer ice sculptures.

The company recently partnered with Ice Barrel, a cold therapy training tool that offers an easy way to bring ice baths to wellness establishments. Among its many benefits, cold therapy reduces inflammation and pain by constricting blood flow to muscles, thereby reducing swelling and muscle spasms.

It stimulates the nervous system which can help alleviate depression and anxiety, as well as increasing neuroplasticity. Cold therapy triggers a nervous system response that activates the immune, cardiovascular and endocrine systems. This can help improve hormone production, sleep, metabolism, circulation, and lower stress. It’s no wonder Ice Barrel has become a major wellness trend.

A resident of Montauk, Vigneau is all about giving back to the community. Hampton Ice recently partnered with Dan’s Papers to provide ice for Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons and Dan’s Rosé Soirée. They have also provided ice for charity events, including Concerned Citizens of Montauk, the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Grace Church and Road Forward. Look for Hampton Ice at other upcoming events or contact them to make a splash at your own events.

Find Hampton Ice at 1 Mariner Drive, Southampton. For info, call 631-992-0214 or visit gethamptonice.com