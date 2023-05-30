Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée Kicks Off Hamptons Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Beach season popped off with the effervescent burst of wine corks as hundreds of thirsty oenophiles toasted top winemakers on Sunday, May 28 at the sold out Rosé Soirée, Dan’s Papers annual Memorial Day weekend kickoff party.

The homage to everyone’s favorite pink wine, held this year at The Southampton Arts Center located in the heart of its eponymous village, featured dozens of curated rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the East End and top wine regions of Europe as well as more than 14 top chefs offering up their best bites.

“This is our baby and I love doing this event. We’ve been getting a lot of great feedback, people seem more open to things. Last year was our first year marketing our product, so we’re pushing and pushing until we get traction. This crowd, they remember us and people keep coming back for it,” said Therese Corriente, who cofounded Adamas Pisco grape brandy with Micheal Meyers, whose customer-made rolling bar-trailer was crowded with event-goers eager to try her Pisco, which comes in a fashion-ready bottle inspired by pendant jewelry.

“It’s a daunting task to try and bring Adamas to the Hamptons market, but the Rosé Soirée is a great event with a great crowd. We’re very happy to be here and have this crowd try our products. They keep coming back to our booth, so we’re happy about that. Our pisco is a bit of a mystery, and I think people like mystery.”

The celebration not only marked the unofficial start of summer but also the kickoff of the Summer 2023 Dan’s Taste Event Series. Next up is the Chefs of the Hamptons culinary and luxurious celebration at EHP Resort & Marina on June 22, followed by the return of the re-imagined exclusive Clambake at Gurney’s Montauk Resort on July 13.

Rounding out the series is the GrillHampton barbecue event with a live concert at East Hampton Clubhouse on August 5 and Dan’s Taste x Gurney’s curating top resort chefs from across the country at a fine dining event on August 17.

“We brought our new 2023 models,” said Gabby Vidas, a BMW of Southampton product specialist. “We do this event every year. People love it. They’re magnets to our booth. It’s such a diverse crowd that brings art, culture, and the Hamptons together. It’s very well set up and Dan’s does a great job. BMW is definitely a car synonymous with the Hamptons, there’s so many BMW owners, we’re getting so much attention.”

Rosé Soirée featured a bar offering Corona Premier, Simply Spiked, Fresca Mixed, Adamas & Tonic, Great Jones Moscow Mule, 400 Conejos Mezcal and Pellegrino and Aqua Panna.

DJ Theo with live music including a saxophonist, drummer and electric violinist kept the party dancing all night long. Dancers and stilt walkers, flower walls, the 360 photo booth by SPR photobooth and a pink step and repeat made for Instagrammable moments throughout the night and keep things pumping right into the afterparty presented by DAOU Vineyards.

“This is my third time [at Dan’s events] this year and since I did the first one, our business has expanded close to 100 percent in the Hamptons,” said Alyssa Ducker, regional manager for California-based DAOU Family Estates winery. “We met all these great chefs and restaurants, it’s been a great experience especially sponsoring the VIP party. These are our consumers out on the dance floor, in Manhattan and the Hamptons, and they’re loving it. People are telling us, ‘You have the best rosé at the event.’ Every year we’ve done this Dan’s event, the reception has been fantastic and people are having just a great time.”

A portion of ticket proceeds benefited the nonprofit Luv Michael Foundation’s volunteer program grassroots educational service learning program dedicated to helping individuals with autism. Proceeds also partly donated to the nonprofit Ellen Hermanson Foundation, which is committed to helping breast cancer patients and their families cope with the physical and emotional aspects of their treatment.

“We thought it would be a good opportunity to start showcasing our catering services that we’re going to roll out,” said Kelly Piccinnini, who has co-owned Clam Bar for two years after purchasing the 40-year-old business from her mother. “It’s something we’ve never done before. It’s been great, amazing. People keep coming back to our booth and they’re loving it. I don’t want to toot my own horn, but I think we’re pretty popular.”

Her husband John Piccinnini, who co-owns the restaurant, agreed.

“We were a little nervous coming in, the first time,” he said. “But we thought it would be a great venue to promote our brand and it’s been just that. People are spilling into our booth. We’re fortunate. It’s such a great vibe. People keep saying ‘We’re such fans of yours.” Kelly said, “Our logo is very powerful. People are saying, ‘We love the clam bar!’ We have like a cult following. A lot of eyes have been lighting up today when we tell people we’re the owners!”

Twin Forks-region wineries serving their best at Rosé Soirée were Bedell Cellars, Borghese Vineyard, Bridgehampton Breeze, Corey Creek Taproom, McCall Wines, Peconic Bay Vineyards, Suhru Wines and Wölffer Estate Vineyard. Wines from across the nation at the event were DAOU Family Estates, Good Fucking Rosé, Notorious Pink Rose and Vera Wang Party! Participating international winemakers were Italian wineries Bartenura and Mionetto as well as French vineyards Château de Berne, Château Roubine, Maison Mirabeau and The Pale by Sacha Lichine.

“I’ve never done the Rosé event before, but I see why it’s so popular. At the event, Notorious wine has been very, very successful. I can’t tell you how many people are coming over to me saying, ‘You guys make the best wine,’ and they’re just loving this event and having an awesome time,” said Notorious Pink promoter Lisa Greenberg. “It’s been one person after the next, people keep coming back to us. Notorious Pink is flying off our table. Everyone wants to know, ‘Where can I get it?’ They love the atmosphere! I think it’s a great kickoff, especially now that COVID is basically over, look how crowded it is and people are having fun again!”

She added: “We’re getting a fabulous response, everyone’s loving it. Look how crowded it is. I think Dan’s does a great job.”

Top chefs from across the Hamptons and the North Fork cooked up flavorful fare that paired well with the wide variety of wines. Restaurants serving guests at the soirée were A La Mode, Barona Bay Restaurant and Bar, Clam Bar, Good Ground Tavern, Hen of The Woods, Marc Bynum Concepts, NAIA Hamptons, Newlight Breadworks, Pecado, Ruta Oaxaca, Ruby Murrays, Saaz, Sea Basin, 75 Main, Spiros, Union Burger Bar and Southampton Cheese Shoppe.

Sponsoring the event were Acqua Panna, Adamas, Blacklane, BMW of Southampton, Carol Calicchio Art, Chinola, Corona Premier, Dan’s Papers, DAOU Family Estates, 400 Conejos, Fresca Mixed, Great Jones, Heavenly Hydration, Hampton Ice, Merch & Swag, Mionetto, National Event Connection, Pelligrino, Permanent Touch, Preferred Events, Schneps Media, Serene Home Nursing Agency, Simply Spiked, S.Pellegrino, Southampton Arts Center and SRP Photobooth.

“I heard the event was a crazy success, and we’re looking forward to the next one,” said Chinola founder Andrew Merinoff, whose Chinola snow cones were a huge hit among party-goers. “We’ve had a longstanding relationship with Dan’s and the Hamptons, and Long Island in general. We’re happy any time they say, ‘Will you come and do this event?’ You guys crush it and I’m always happy to contribute and support the event.”

Tickets for the series are limited. Rosé Soirée sold out three days before the event. Ticket sales for the rest of the series are already on sale. For tickets and more info visit DansTaste.com

Cheers to summer 2023!