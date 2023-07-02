Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Some of the nicest homes and boats in the world can be found in the Hamptons and on the East End, and their owners spend a lot of time and money making them luxurious and comfortable, so having services come to them, rather than getting in a car to battle traffic, is a particularly appealing prospect.

Fortunately, experts offerings everything from Pilates to sushi are available to do the driving for you, and bring their skills to your home. Below, some of our favorites.

Hamptons Luxury Service at Home

Salon Xavier

Almost any beauty service you can think of can be delivered by the experts at Salon Xavier. Not just haircuts, but color and even keratin treatments can be performed without walking out your door, along with waxing, facials, manicures and pedicures. All services are $300 per hour, and $400 for hair done by Xavier personally. 631-725-6400, salonxavier.com

Paul Labrecque

Beauty guru Labrecque, who has salons in New York, Palm Beach and Philadelphia, also has a team out east, available for blowouts, styling, cuts, color, makeup, manicures and pedicures, so no need for his discerning clients to rush back to the city for their grooming and maintenance. There is a $1,000 minimum per visit. [email protected]

WAVE

Bringing animals to the doctor gives them undeniable stress, and anyone who has spent time in a veterinary waiting room can testify that it’s pretty anxiety-producing for the pet owners as well. Dr. Cindy Bressler, who has been alleviating that apprehension by visiting pets at home for 20 years, will be opening this center next year. An acronym for “wellness and veterinary emergencies,” it will be the first Hamptons animal ER, which will operate 24/7 and be centrally located in Water Mill.

This summer, all services, including in-home hospitalization, cancer screening blood tests, vitamin and mineral panels, radiology and ultrasound, will be available on a house call basis. Priority scheduling and expedited consults will be offered with VIP memberships. 631-825-9283, wavehamptons.com

John McQueen Stretch

Whether uneven hips are throwing off your gait, you have neck and shoulder pain from sitting at a desk, or you exercise without properly stretching before and after, John McQueen can help correct your issues by mobilizing and elongating your muscles. McQueen, whose clients include a range of discerning New Yorkers and Hamptonites, from CEOs to models to doctors, does a 50-minute session for $200 that includes well-designed assisted stretches, alignment work and trigger point therapy. His clients have even reported gaining an inch or two in height after repeated sessions.646-761-9554, [email protected]

Pilates at Lady Grace

It’s the Hamptons, so believe it or not, some people do have their own reformers at home, but if you don’t, a mat works well for this practice brought to your home by the personable Ashley Grace, whose sessions range from 45 minutes to an hour, and cost $200. She focuses on the mind-body connection through breath, and her sessions help with core strength and posture, while alleviating pain. 603-305-1292

Carla Gargano

For decades, Carla Gargano has been performing massage on the East End, providing a blend of amma therapy and traditional Swedish, and she has added yoga to her home offerings. Trained first at Yoga Zone, and then at Yoga Shanti, she emphasizes a holistic lifestyle and shows clients poses they can easily do on their own inbetween her $300 sessions. 516-449-5959, [email protected]

Little Bird Healing Spa

Many Hampton heavies have been spotted in the waiting area of this no frills, but seriously effective massage spot in Southampton, which does some of the strongest work around, but you can make the experience more luxurious by bringing the therapists to you, as long as you are prepared to pay $300 for the privilege. 631-287-1118

Happy Feet

Deep-tissue and Swedish massage are combined in a powerful one-two punch that gets out knots and tension at this popular Sag Harbor spot that provides home service. If you don’t have a table, they will bring one, or you can opt for a foot massage in your lounge chair by the pool. It’s $160 an hour for full body or reflexology. 631-808-3009

Ten Homakase

Sushi dinners aren’t meals we usually prepare at home, but Maxwell Weiss, who has the six-seat-omakase counter at Saks Fifth Avenue, is on call to bring his crew, knives and fish to you, and he will serve from two to 300. Don’t expect boring rolls — his selection includes Montauk fluke, uni from Hakata, and ocean trout from New Zealand. Carnivores will be thrilled they also include Wagyu beef tartar. Prices start at $225 per person, plus travel and service fee. tenhomakase.com

Stillpoint Massage

Roland Davis was pre-med at Harvard before starting this business, so he knows more about the body than your average therapist, and he delivers a strong combination of Swedish, deep-tissue and acupressure. Combine that with the 50,000 hours of massage he has under his belt (he and his wife Casia have been bringing massage to Hamptons homes for 33 years) and he is one of the best choices around. 917-428-7123, stillpointmassagenyc.com