Hamptons Jazz Fest 2023 is filling calendars with a non-stop series of exciting concerts on the South Fork this summer.

Since the last days of June, local jazz heads and music lovers have been treated to performances such as Bill O’Connell, Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Joe Farnsworth with Sarah Hanahan, Mike Lawrence Legacy Band, Santi Debriano Arkestra Bembe and many more at premier Hamptons venues including the Southampton Arts Center, The Church in Sag Harbor, the Parrish Art Museum and all kinds of other spots.

And the shows don’t stop until the fall!

This week, fans can get out to see four amazing talents from Thursday, July 27 to Sunday, July 30, starting with Sonny Singh and concluding with the Paul Bollenback Quartet, before the next week of shows begins in August.

Hamptons Jazz Fest Shows, July 27–30

Start your week of music with Sonny Singh The Church in Sag Harbor (48 Madison Street) which is also an excellent place to view fabulous visual art, on Thursday, July 27 from 6:30–8:30 p.m. Based in Brooklyn, Singh’s boundary-defying Punjabi anthems uplift and ignite. For 10 years before embarking on this solo project, Singh dedicated his fiery trumpet and voice as an original member of the bhangra brass band Red Baraat. His debut solo album, Chardi Kala, was released on May 13, 2022.

On Friday, July 28 from 6–8 p.m., the Abraham Burton-Eric Mcpherson Quartet is performing at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill (279 Montauk Highway).

This powerful duo includes Abraham Burton, a world-renowned saxophonist, educator and prominent figure on the jazz scene who has showcased as a soloist on two Grammy award-winning albums and been a featured musician on dozens of recordings.

The other star of this show, drummer Eric McPherson was a member of the Jackie McLean Quintet for 15 years, recording two CDs with McLean and performing with him at major venues and festivals all over the Far East, Middle East, Latin America, Europe, the Caribbean, and the U.S. McPherson has also performed with a wide range of major jazz figures, including Pharaoh Sanders, Andrew Hill, Richard Davies, Claudia Acuña, Jason Moran, Greg Osby, and Avishai Cohen.

Saturday’s show, July 29, features the Bakithi Kumalo Band at Southampton Arts Center (25 Jobs Lane) from 7–9 p.m. A South African bassist, vocalist and composer, Bakithi Kumalo became world famous for his fretless bass playing on Montauk resident Paul Simon‘s 1986 album Graceland, most notably the unforgettable bass run on Simon’s hit “You Can Call Me Al.”

The week concludes on Sunday, July 30 with the Paul Bollenback Quartet at Gosman’s Dock in Montauk (500 West Lake Drive) from 6–8 p.m. An undisputed master of jazz and blues guitar, Paul Bollenback has played as band leader and sideman with dozens of top performers while also being an esteemed music professor at Columbia University, Peabody Conservatory and Queens College, among others. His latest record Portraits in Space and Time, featuring all original music in a trio setting, was released by Mayimba Jazz Music to critical acclaim.

Hamptons Jazz Fest’s summer series returns on Wednesday, August 2 with the Michael O’Brien Trio and continues with a variety of performers at various venues each week through September 9.

Visit hamptonsjazzfest.org for more info about the festival and who’s playing next.