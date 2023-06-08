Parrish Art Museum Hosts Special Events Over Summer 2023

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Founded in 1898 within one of the most concentrated creative communities in the United States, the Parrish Art Museum has been a vital cultural presence on the East End from its inception.

This summer’s exhibitions include James Brooks: A Painting Is a Real Thing, guest-curated by Dr. Klaus Ottmann, on view from August 6–October 15. Artists Choose Parrish, celebrating the museum’s 125th anniversary with a landmark exhibition honoring dozens of artists with deep roots on the East End, which is on view in parts now through February 18, 2024.

PARRISH ART MUSEUM SUMMER EVENTS

JR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING

Friday, June 9, 6 p.m.

Artist JR’s new site-specific installation, “Les Enfants d’Ouranos,” will be on view on the museum’s exterior south wall through May 26, 2024. The 200-foot long banner features a black and white photographic image of children playfully running, that the artist transferred from the negative directly onto wood. It’s visible from Montauk Highway and is complemented by “Les Enfants d’Ouranos, Bois #6,” a large piece inside the building. He will speak about his work and sign books on Friday, June 9.

LANDSCAPE PLEASURES

Saturday, June 10 & Sunday June 11

The horticultural highlight of the season for gardeners and garden lovers features a continental breakfast, symposium featuring conversations with area experts and a cocktail reception on Saturday and self-guided garden tours throughout the Hamptons on Sunday.

SUMMER JAZZ ON THE TERRACE KICKOFF

Friday, July 7, 6 p.m.

Summer Jazz on the Terrace concerts return on Friday July 7, as part of the Parrish’s third annual collaboration with The Jam Session. Hamptons Jazz Fest and the SmallsLive Foundation present Joe Farnsworth and Sarah Hanahan in “Time to Swing” for the first of five concerts in July, August and September. Additional concerts include Abraham Burton and the Eric McPherson Quartet on July 28, the Spike Wilner Trio on August 4, the Sarah Berliner Quartet on August 18 and the JD Allen Trio on September 1.

MIDSUMMER DANCE & DINNER

Friday, July 14, 8 p.m. & Saturday, July 15, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a summer Saturday evening of dancing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres in support of the museum’s exhibitions, education and programs. Then on Sunday, continue supporting the Parrish at their biggest fundraiser of the year, while enjoying cocktails and dinner and toasting this year’s honorees.

The Parrish Art Museum is located at 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. For more info, call 631-283-2118 or visit parrishart.org.