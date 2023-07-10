North Haven resident and music legend Jimmy Buffett stopped by WLNG 92.1 FM Radio in Sag Harbor on Sunday, July 9 and debuted a new song to the world!

“He wanted to revel in the radio days gone by and selected WLNG as the place to do this — what an honor!” the radio station shared in an email on Sunday. “It was amazing having him waltz in on a Sunday a.m. — shaking everyone’s hands and complimenting the DJs,” WLNG owner Sandra Foschi added on Monday, recalling the visit.

Buffett dropped by Broadcast House in Sag Harbor and joined on air DJs at 11 a.m. for a 45-minute interview on a very special edition of WLNG’s “Lunch on the Deck” with Bill Evans and Jessica Ambrose.

Jimmy said, “I wanted to drop the song like we used to, and knew that WLNG, my hometown station would be one of the few places with live DJs on a Sunday morning in July!”

WLNG is essentially Buffett’s “hometown radio station” as he lived across the street from the station decades ago and still lives nearby. And as he suggested, WLNG is indeed keeping vintage radio alive — with a live local team onsite that actually answers the phone — and in this case the front door!

Fans can find Jimmy Buffet’s new song, “My Gummy Just Kicked In” and give it a listen soon! It will be officially released as a single in a few weeks, and will later be included on his next album.

Visit WLNG Radio’s Facebook page to listen to Buffett’s interview, where he explains how he came up with the name of his new song — he had Amagansett music legend Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shevell over dinner when this particular bit of inspiration struck.