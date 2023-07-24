No Dogs Left Behind – Fighting on the Frontline for Man’s Best Friend

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Jeff Beri won’t rest until dogs are given the proper treatment they deserve.

Beri, founder of No Dogs Left Behind, a nonprofit organization that fights the global war against cruelty to dogs, hopes to one day put an end to the dog meat trade.

“We’re fighting in the most dangerous places in the world, risking our lives,” says Beri, a former jewelry designer and native Long Islander.

Each year, Yulin, a city in the Guangxi province of China, holds its Lychee and Dog Meat Festival — a 10-day event held during the summer solstice where thousands of dogs are tortured and consumed.

In 2016, Beri led a rescue mission in Yulin, saving 121 dogs slated for torture and bringing them to the United States to live out the rest of their lives in peace. Soon after that Yulin mission, Beri founded No Dogs Left Behind to continue his quest to save dogs from their otherwise unthinkable destinies.

In January 2022, Beri made his way to Afghanistan to bring back about 300 dogs aboard a Russian cargo plane: dogs that had been put into service by the American military for explosives detection and in special forces operations, but were left behind when the troops abruptly evacuated.

“That was one of many missions that we conducted that was life threatening and we will continue to fight on the frontlines,” Beri says. “Some of those war dogs are still at our shelter here in Canton, New York. Some of them I adopted myself.”

In Ukraine, No Dogs Left Behind conducted sterilization and vaccination campaigns, as well as food drives, for dogs that Ukrainians couldn’t take with them when fleeing the Russian invasion.

“The food drives are very important because the food channels are broken,” Beri says. “It’s almost impossible to get food to some areas in Ukraine. And we get food to these areas and it’s extremely dangerous.”

The organization also operates sanctuaries for rescued canines in Dayi and Gongyi, both in China, which is also a perilous venture.

“We’re fighting to end the dog meat trade and we’re exposing the government for their atrocities,” Beri explains.

Though these issues aren’t happening right here in our own backyard, Beri implores us to not turn away from them.

“Collectively we fight the fight,” he says. “It’s very important that people donate, volunteer and adopt.”

No Dogs Left Behind operates on the five pillars of success to animal rescue: emergency response; shelter management protocol; advocating for legislation; education; and adoptions to permanent, loving homes.

“We’re fighting the good fight. And it’s so important we all fight together,” says Beri, noting that they now have 70 dogs in their Canton shelter, all of whom are up for adoption or fostering.

No Dogs Left Behind will host a “Hope on The Harbor” fundraiser on Saturday, July 29 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Breakwater Yacht Club, 51 Bay Street in Sag Harbor. Tickets, which are $200 per person, include light fare and signature cocktails.

“Our fundraising events are critical in raising awareness,” says Beri, adding that monies raised support the shelter and its buildout and the organization’s continuing efforts to shut down the dog meat trade. “These fundraisers are times where we laugh, we sing and we cry together,” Beri says. ”It is really important that people come together.”

Noting that dogs are indeed man’s best friend, Beri says, “They’re just incredible sentient beings. I just love being around them. I just love their support and I love supporting them.”

To learn more about the organization or to donate to the cause, visit nodogsleftbehind.com.

-PARTNER CONTENT