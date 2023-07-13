Cultural Council for Palm Beach County Opens Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is opening its Artist Innovation Fellowship Showcase exhibition at the organization’s Main Gallery next Thursday, July 20, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. The exhibition will run through Saturday, September 9.

The Cultural Council started the Artist Innovation Fellowship Program in 2020 to honor the core of Palm Beach County’s cultural sector and support creative people in the region. This year, the program features an all-female exhibition including new work, photographs, videos, and more.

“This showcase is an opportunity for the public to get a glimpse of the artists’ journey from the past year,” said Dave Lawrence, President and CEO of the Cultural Council. “This is not a typical artist grant to get them paintbrushes or other supplies. It’s meant to propel their artistry and career further, and the exhibition gives the public a chance to see that.”

The 2022 Artist Innovations Fellows are Elizabeth Dimon, Kianga Jinaki, Henriett Michel, Yvette Norwood-Tiger, Shanique Scott and Carin Wagner.

Dimon is an actor from West Palm Beach, and Jinaki is a visual artist from Riviera Beach. Norwood-Tiger is a musician from Wellington, and Scott is a choreographer from South Bay.

Both Michel and Wagner are visual artists from Palm Beach Gardens, and Wagner is one of two 2022-23 South Florida Cultural Consortium grantees for Palm Beach County.

This free public exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is located in The Robert M. Montgomery, Jr. Building at 601 Lake Avenue in Lake Worth Beach. Summer hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon–5 p.m., as well as the second Saturday of each month from noon–5 p.m.

Call 561-471-2901 or visit palmbeachculture.com.