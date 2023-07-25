Wednesday cookouts return to the lawn overlooking the bay at The Pridwin

It’s late July and everyone’s at the beach, but it’s never a slow news day for the East End’s hospitality teams — all those people working hard in the food, drink, and service industry to bring you unforgettable summer dining experiences in the Hamptons. In this latest round-up, Showfish gets a new chef, Philippe Chow comes to your door, and cookout Wednesdays return to the pretty-as-a-picture Pridwin (see above).

East End Foodie News Bites

Return of the BBQ

Wednesday cookouts have returned at The Pridwin on Shelter Island (81 Shore Road). A tradition that began in 1962, the weekly feasts are held on the hotel’s sunset-approved waterfront lawn and are a highlight of the summer at this historic venue.

Cookouts will be held Wednesdays through Labor Day. Tickets are $65 per person, $35 per child, and food is served between 5–8:45 p.m. There’s also a boat shuttle from sister-property Barons Cove in Sag Harbor; and docking is available.

Visit sevenrooms.com/reservations/thepridwin for tickets.

Omakase Takes Water Mill

Kissaki is going omakase. The Water Mill hotspot at 670 Montauk Highway, Suite E, is offering a limited-seating 14- or 16-course omakase adventure Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for the rest of the summer. Chef Edgar Valerio will be curating a selection of appetizers and sushi.

There will be two seatings per night, one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 8:30 p.m.

Reservations here.

Craving NYC Chow?

Celebrity fan favorite Philippe Chow now delivers to the Hamptons. Philippe by Philippe Chow is bringing a taste of Beijing directly to your doorstep in the Hamptons (as well as anywhere in Tri-State area). Chow’s modern Beijing dishes can now be ordered online by-the-tray through the restaurant’s website, philippechow.com.

When a yen for NYC Chinese food hits, don’t let distance stand in your way! Orders must meet a $250 minimum spend. Signature menu highlights include Peking Duck, Chicken Satay, and Crispy Beef.

Showfish Shows Off New Chef

Showfish, the rebranded restaurant at Montauk Yacht Club (32 Star Island Road) in Montauk, has welcomed a new executive chef. Matt Murphy is providing elevated, locally sourced seafood and farm-to-table vegetables. Situated on the marina, Showfish offers stunning views overlooking the water.

Visit showfishmtk.com.