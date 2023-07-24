Recipe: Enchanté’s Chicken Liver Mousse Satisfies All

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Winner, winner, chicken liver mousse dinner. Served with huckleberry jam, warm chicken jus and grilled sourdough, this luscious recipe from Enchanté feeds four to six people and will satisfy all.

Enchanté’s Chicken Liver Mousse

Ingredients:

162g cleaned chicken livers

32g port wine

1 1/2 garlic cloves

1/4 bunch thyme

1 bay leaf

1/2 shallot chopped

13g chicken jus

38g heavy cream

8g butter, small cubes, cold

5g sherry vinegar

10g canola oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Clean livers.

2. Smash garlic cloves.

3. Cut shallots.

4. Combine bay leaves, thyme, shallots, bay leaves and garlic and set aside.

5. In a heavy-bottomed sautee pan, add canola oil, chicken livers, garlic, shallot, thyme and bay leaves.

6. Once colored on all sides, deglaze with port wine.

7. Once liquid is reduced put all ingredients on a parchment paper lined sheet pan.

8. Place in the freezer for 20 minutes, then pick out garlic, shallot, thyme and bay leaves.

9. In a blender, add livers, chicken jus, sherry vinegar, and heavy cream.

10. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

11. Slowly add in cold butter gradually, while blending to achieve desired thickness.

For more from Enchanté, visit enchantebistro.com.