Party Photos

Springs Food Pantry Fundraises for Families in Need

By Jacqueline Moore
Posted on

  • Ann McCann, Margaret ThompsonRobert Rosenbaum

  • EH Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, Marilyn Van ScoyocRobert Rosenbaum

  • Executive Board Members Anne McCann, Pamela Bicket, Dru Raley, Kira Brandman, Holly WheatonRobert Rosenbaum

  • Frank Visconti, Andrew BrandmanRobert Rosenbaum

  • Fundraiser Hosts Peter and Nicole CorbettRobert Rosenbaum

  • Ira Barocas, Preeta Yat, Lawrence Brandman, Bobby RosenbaumRobert Rosenbaum

  • Jared and Shauna Brandman, Natalia SaavedraRobert Rosenbaum

  • Karen Maurer, Artist Peter BuckmanRobert Rosenbaum

  • Nicolas and Brooke Bohnsack, Sara and Mehmet YolacRobert Rosenbaum

  • Steve Urso, Rosanne Alletto, Thomas VerrangiaRobert Rosenbaum

Residents and visitors alike came together for a delightful and charitable evening at the Corbett estate to raise funds for the Springs Food Pantry. The event, brimming with enjoyment, offered attendees the chance to savor exquisite wine and beer selections, complemented by delectable dishes from Silver Spoon Specialties that delighted the taste buds. Adding to the ambiance, live music filled the air, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience.

Moreover, those attending were treated to the unique opportunity to explore the adjacent grounds of the Leiber Collection, further enriching the evening with cultural discovery. As the sun set on the grounds of the Corbett estate, the community’s generosity shone brightly, leaving a lasting impact on the Springs Food Pantry and its mission to provide vital assistance for families in need.

