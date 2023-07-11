Sticks and Stones Comedy Club Breaks Ground in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Southampton Cultural Center welcomed a new era of comedy on the East End with the grand opening of Sticks and Stones Comedy Club on June 30.

The club’s producers, Abby Russell and Lynn Kaplan, both with outstanding television and film production credits, are longtime friends who joined forces to make comedy come alive in this chic setting with its intimate stage that offers excellent sight views from all angles.

Russell started the evening’s festivities greeting the audience with her friendly smile and personable manner. She related Southampton’s long-standing history with comedy when laughter flourished in the ’80s at The Comic Strip, a comedy club that produced some of our finest comedians.

Russell shared that the idea for this comedy club came about during the pandemic when she realized we all desperately needed an outlet, a place to go to for a good laugh. So, Sticks and Stones Comedy Club was born with the credo that ‘laughter is the best medicine’ and if night one is any indication, run to the club for a healthy dose of guffaws.

Host Joe Winchell, a homegrown East Ender hailing from Sag Harbor, exploded onto the stage with high energy that carried from his routine into introductions of the night’s comedians.

“It was a little surreal being the first comedian to walk on the stage, but it was really cool,” he said afterward. “I think this is a great thing to have out on the East End. People are looking for more to do than sit and listen to the same band every week, so now they have the option of comedy as a regular thing, and Abby and Lynn are offering awesome headliners to come and see. I’m excited for the future of the club becoming a staple of the Hamptons.”

Headlining this very first evening of comedy was the consummate pro, Carmen Lynch, whose credits include appearances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan and Inside Amy Schumer. Lynch reaches out to the audience with her puppy dog eyes and self-deprecating humor like when referring to her 6-foot tall stature as “vertically obese.” She confides how some audience members have approached her with concern, fearing that she has Marfan syndrome which leads to early death.

“Well, at least I am in good company,” she quips. “It seems Olympics champion, Michael Phelps and Abraham Lincoln both had it.” At one point she pauses then adds, “Please laugh at my jokes, I have scoliosis.” She is droll, irreverent and by the end of her routine, the audience is doubled over with laughter.

Featured comedians for this first evening were John Reynolds and Andy Pitz. Reynolds is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning comedy writer and his stand up was hysterical especially when relating mishaps with Tinder dating.

Pitz is a comedy veteran who has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and performs at major New York City clubs including Comic Strip Live, Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline’s and Dangerfield’s. Pitz is animated and relatable with smooth transitions between bits that are accomplished sometimes by a mere change of expression.

In one bit, he talks about his long marriage to a neurotic wife with whom he has divorced “amicably.” She told him not to include her in his stand up so that’s exactly why he does it. His routine as a sportscaster calling a golf tournament is so much fun as he describes the putts with a deep, resonant voice.

In having the opportunity to talk with these comedians, it is apparent how thrilled they are to be part of launching this new comedy club in Southampton.

“Abby put together a great opening night,” Lynch said. “Everybody was warm and welcoming and seemed to enjoy the shows. Thank you for having us and I hope to be back.”

The opening weekend continued on Saturday, July 1 with headliner, Jordan Rock, featuring Jeffrey Gurian and Ben DeMarco.

“It was an honor to appear on grand opening weekend,” Gurian said. “The location is great and the club is so beautiful with a magnificent stage rivaling any. I look forward to coming back.”

Sticks and Stones is off and running, destined to be a year-round delight serving up a good dose of comedy on the East End.

The laughs continue on Tuesday, July 18 with legendary comic Eddie Brill performing along with his son, comedian Dan Madonia. Get tickets and info about all the shows at Sticks and Stones Comedy Club at sticksandstonescomedyclub.com.