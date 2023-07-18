Suspect Charged with Greenport Murder

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly killing a 48-year-old Greenport man who died July 3 three after being found suffering from serious injuries in an apartment, Suffolk County police said.

Hraklis Morris, 46, of Mastic Beach, was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Modesto Salguero-Guillen.

Southold Town Police officers responded to the Lakeside Garden Apartments on North Street at 4:15 p.m. on June 30 after the victim was found seriously injured, police said. He was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, where he died. An autopsy determined his cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Homicide Squad detectives took Morris into custody on July 12. A Suffolk County grand jury indicted him on July 17. Morris is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment at Suffolk County court on July 21.