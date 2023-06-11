Bob Abrams Brings Calissa Delights to Chefs of the Hamptons

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Calissa Hamptons Executive Chef Bob Abrams, who gained recognition from his culinary work throughout the Hamptons, is bringing his love of local ingredients along with his ‘food first’ mentality to this summer’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Returning on Thursday, June 22, Chefs of the Hamptons 2023 is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes.

It’s a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink, which is part of an incredible curated experience, from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor at EHP Resort & Marina in East Hampton.

We spoke to Abrams about who he most admires in the culinary world, the ritual he practices in his restaurant and his ultimate comfort food in the lead up to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons.

Meet Bob Abrams of Calissa Hamptons

How did you get into this line of work?

My first restaurant job was a fluke. My friend’s family needed help with some shifts at their restaurant and asked if I could help. Once I was in the kitchen, I loved it and have never looked back.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I see that people are eating lighter with more simply prepared fish and meats. I think fresh crudos will be popular with us this summer.

What is your favorite dish?

There is a dish I haven’t prepared in a while, but after answering this, I will. It is a braised striped bass dish that has chorizo sausage, clams, tomatoes, capers, Peruvian potatoes and olives.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

From where I live, where I work and where I come from.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Jean-Georges because of his ability to be so successful in so many different food genres and cuisines around the world.

What is your comfort food and why?

Hamburgers! They are the perfect sandwich — love them.

What is a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

My kitchen runs under the philosophy of “food first.” It is quiet, there is no yelling. For me, composure is key to a kitchen producing to its full potential. Each day before service, I make sure that each person is calm but ready to handle the craziness that is about to come.

What will you be serving at the Chefs of the Hamptons?

I will be preparing the Watermelon Salad that we serve on our menu. The watermelon is cubed, seasoned, then tossed gently with fresh lemon juice, Greek extra virgin olive oil, and fresh mint. It’s then topped with feta cheese. It is a summer favorite at Calissa.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets.

Calissa Hamptons is located at 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. Visit calissahamptons.com or call 631-500-9292.