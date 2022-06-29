Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you are searching for a new restaurant this weekend, Union Sushi & Steak is the place. If you are not looking, go anyway. Located at 40 Bowden Square, this Southampton spot fuses the ideal sushi restaurant and steakhouse cuisines into one unparalleled menu.

Whether you are entering or leaving town, the restaurant is easy to access off Route 27. There is ample parking, so you need not worry about finding a sufficient spot for your car. The size and charm of the grand property is hard to miss, and lovely outdoor seating is visible as you walk toward the door up a clear pathway.

Union Sushi & Steak – Ambiance

Once you enter, the host is friendly and inviting as you are led to your table. The white and powder blue color scheme and dimly lit chandeliers accentuate a comfortable elegance. Sheer white curtains on the many windows enhance the dining room’s relaxing ambience. The wood paneling on the ceiling adds a small, rustic element to the room. The golden chairs, white tablecloths, fancy decorations, and wood accents work together beautifully.

The gracious and attentive staff provide a pleasant dining experience, and you will never wait too long for the next course or round of drinks. The live music on weekends adds another layer of sophistication, and the modern piano tunes foster an enjoyable, calm atmosphere. Many of the melodies are recognizable and may entice you to dance in your seat. To be clear, you will also be bopping with joy when the food arrives. It is important to show up hungry, so you can taste all the excellent dishes the restaurant has to offer.

Union Sushi & Steak – The Meal

The menu contains appetizers like the Bao Buns ($21) with tangy barbeque pork loin which melts in your mouth and onions that add a delectable crunch. These fluffy buns are a must-order. There are also several salads to choose from, including the colorful Strawberry Feta Salad ($18) with arugula, fresh fruit, feta cheese and toasted almonds.

The signature rolls are a huge hit at the sushi bar. The flavorful Union Roll ($23) with lobster, avocado and tasty skirt steak is a delightful mix, where no one ingredient overpowers the other. The eel sauce and yuzu mayonnaise complement the thinly sliced steak and make for an addictive course. The other sushi rolls are just as appealing. Make sure to thank your server for the generous pour of soy sauce!

There are steaks such as the 10oz Certified Angus Beef Center Cut Filet Mignon (MKT Price) which arrives with one of three sauce choices. The Cabernet Demi comes highly recommended and is so divine you will want to dunk your entire steak in it.

The meat is cooked to perfection, so it can be sliced with ease. There are two tempting enhancement options: the Wild Mushroom Ragu ($9) and the Gorgonzola Brulle Cream ($9). Gorgonzola cheese never tasted so good! If you are someone who does not enjoy mushrooms, Union Sushi & Steak will make you like them with this ragu. These add-ons really do enhance the meat with new textures and flavors.

Other than steak, there are different entrees including options for vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free folks. The Cast Iron Vegetable Ratatouille ($35) is bright and rainbow-like with both grainy and soft textures from the quinoa and vegetables.

There are delicious sides like the generous serving of Truffled French Fries ($14). These aromatic shoestring potatoes are so compelling that it is difficult not to clear the plate. There is also Corn Pudding, French Beans, and other exceptional additions.

Union Sushi & Steak – Dessert

It takes great strength not to order every dessert on the menu. If you must pick one, the Warm Apple Tart’s ($15) flaky pastry and refreshing apple flavor is a standout. Smooth ice cream and fresh strawberries and blueberries top off this perfect dish.

There is a detailed cocktail list which includes wine and beer. One piña colada-inspired drink called The Escape is served in a ceramic cup that imitates the Japanese Lucky Cat symbol. Guests frequently reference the cocktail list throughout their meals, so do not forget to order some special drinks.

Union Sushi & Steak treats their guests with care and respect. The dishes are artful and creative in presentation and flavor which produces a more satisfying meal. The attention to detail with the careful sauce placements on sushi, and garnish on meats demonstrate a unique form of food expression. This love for food and allure of the dining experience is vital to the Hamptons. Union Sushi & Steak is not a restaurant you want to miss.

Check out Union Sushi & Steak and their menus at dineatunion.com or call 631-377-3500.