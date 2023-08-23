Bedell Releases Its 2019 Musee, 'The Grand Vin of NY'

Bedell Cellars MuseÉ 2019

Bedell Cellars has released their 2019 Musée and 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, and both wines can now be purchased at the winery.

Bedell Cellars 2019 Musée

One of the premier wineries on the North Fork of Long Island, Bedell Cellars says the 2019 Musée is its ultimate expression of North Fork terroir.

Called “the grand vin of New York” by Thomas Matthews of Wine Spectator, the 2019 Musée has a powerful, show-stopping core of dark, ripe fruit and a complex array of flavors and textural nuances. The 2019 vintage shows ripeness levels rivaling that of Bedell’s legendary vintage of 2010.

Aromatic and revealing layers of black currant, cassis and ripe blackberries, the delicate floral notes of violet and dried herb add subtle depth and nuance. For the palate, the wine is a showcase of balance and finesse. Silky tannins are smoothly integrated, providing structure without overpowering the palate.

It has a delightful richness and complexity.

“Lovely on many levels, this is a focused red with some complexity, some traces of pencil lead and licorice. Tightly wound and very precise, this has many nods to Bordeaux,” said Mark Squires of the Wine Advocate. “It is wonderfully graceful.”

“The 2019 vintage on the North Fork was one of the finest of the last decade and allowed me to make this beautiful red blend – the first one since the vintage of 2015,” said Bedell winemaker Richard Olsen-Harbich.

“It’s probably the wine I love to make the most as it captures the true potential of our terroir. I consider this wine to be the pinnacle of quality and prestige in the region and it will age gracefully for decades to come. One of the most collectible and rare wines produced on the East Coast of the United States.”

Bedell Cellars 2022 Sauvignon Blanc

Additionally, Bedell has released a 2022 Sauvignon Blanc that displays a brilliant pale straw-yellow color, like sunlight through glass.

The 2022 Sauvignon Blanc likewise embodies the quintessential characteristics of the North Fork, boasting a refreshing acidity, low alcohol content, and distant minerality, making it a delightful choice for those seeking a sophisticated and harmonious white wine.

“Our 2022 Sauvignon Blanc is the best example of this variety I’ve ever produced in my 40-plus years of making wine on Long Island. An example of the great potential of this variety on the North Fork,” said Olsen-Harbich.

Bedell Cellars is located at 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue, bedellcellars.com