Chelsea Handler Brings Stand-up to the Clubhouse Hamptons

Chelsea Handler, Photo: Mike Rosenthal

Comedy queen Chelsea Handler is well-known for bearing it all for a good cause. Next Wednesday, she’ll be on stage in East Hampton bearing a little bit of her soul.

You can expect signature candid takes on the former Chelsea Lately host’s personal life and subsequent return to stand-up as she performs Saturday night, August 26 at the Clubhouse Hamptons during a special stop on her Little Big Bitch Tour.

This time around, she’ll be dishing it out to raise funds for a pair of youth-related local charities.

Clubhouse entertainment director Matt Rubenstein said the venue is donating part of the proceeds from this much-anticipated comedy event to two local non-profits, Project Most and Pitch Your Peers The Hamptons.

Last year, Clubhouse held a similar fundraising event when Amy Schumer performed stand-up for a sold-out crowd; the event raised $50,000 for another local non-profit, The Retreat.

“We pledged that every year we want to do at least a couple of these where we donate to local charities,” said Rubenstein. “For Chelsea, we’re expecting a full house of about 600 people … there’s still a few tickets left … she’s on stage for a little over an hour and it’s a real headline event. She’s going to bring it.”

In a press release, the Are You There, Vodka? It’s Me Chelsea author said she’s delving a little deeper into her autobiography with her latest material.

“Because it’s been so much fun returning to stand-up, I figure the more time I spend with my fans, the better. It’s time to give people a little insight into how I turned into who I am today.”

The Grammy-nominated comedian, TV host, and author – famed for adventuring in the buff to advocate for social causes – has lately been in the news discussing relationship drama with ex-boyfriend and fellow comedian Jo Koy.

On a recent podcast, the TV host and author said, “No one cheated or anything like that. It just didn’t work out … I did everything I could to make it work, but it didn’t work out. I wanted to make sure that everybody knew that this is a different me. This is the first time that I’ve ended a relationship where I’ve felt like an adult.”

Despite the breakup, the New Jersey native indicated that Koy inspired her to write a new book and return to stand-up.

The Little Big Bitch series comes on the heels of her successful Vaccinated & Horny Tour, which saw Handler perform over 100 shows in more than 90 markets and earn her a People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Act. It also marked Handler’s return to stand-up after a six-year hiatus.

The show will begin with a TBD opener at 7 p.m. and Handler will be followed on stage by an after-party with Gimme Disco.

Warren Heynes at Clubhouse

In other news of headline acts popping into the Hamptons this August, The Clubhouse is also hosting rock legend Warren Haynes to the stage this Friday night, August 25. He will be performing solo. Get tickets here.

The Gov’t Mule frontman and all-around guitar legend announced via Instagram, “With all my other touring for the remainder of the year, I’m only able to do this one solo show in East Hampton, N.Y., at The Clubhouse on August 25th. Since this will be my only solo show for 2023, I’m going to make it count!”

Throughout his prolific career, Haynes has been a member of three bands firmly entrenched in rock history – the Allman Brothers Band, Gov’t Mule and the Grateful Dead. He’s also an acclaimed solo artist.

The Clubhouse Hamptons is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. Visit clubhousehamptons.com for more info.