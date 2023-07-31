The Clubhouse Entertainment Director Matt Rubenstein Talks GrillHampton 2023

Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director of The Clubhouse is getting his epic East Hampton venue ready to host Dan’s GrillHampton 2023, the final event of this year’s Dan’s Taste summer series, and an unforgettable night in partnership with MRR Experiences.

Returning on Saturday, August 5 GrillHampton will offer guests an exciting evening of grilled delights and sweet treats from dozens of chefs and purveyors, along with a large selection of cocktails, beers and wine.

In addition to all the eats and libations, attendees will enjoy a rocking live concert from East End band The Realm, keeping the party going with reggae, rock and ska influences.

All guests will vote for their favorite grillmaster of the evening and a champion will be crowned at the end of the night!

Rubenstein recently spoke to us about his business and what’s coming to this year’s GrillHampton.

Matt Rubenstein, Entertainment Director, The Clubhouse

How did you get into this line of work?

My family built the Clubhouse addition to our EHIT (East Hampton Indoor Tennis) property in 2018. I started by booking local music talent for the venue. This evolved into ticketed events. During COVID, we renovated the existing space to create what is now the indoor stage. I love what I’m doing. Now, what started off as just music is evolving into more. I love creating “experiences.” Very excited to work with Dan’s to create another one.

What is your favorite dish?

When I’m not eating out ordering chicken or fish, I’m home grilling. My go-to has been a nice marinated skirt steak with some vegetables.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

This is a tough question. I try not to limit this answer as there are so many people I look up to in this business. Same with my last career as an athlete. I try and appreciate everyone’s skill sets and mold into my work.’

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

I’ve become good friends with Noah Tepperberg from Tao Group. Their level of detail and dedication to hospitality I hope you get to.

What is your comfort food and why?

I’ll start by saying I’m trying to cut back on this, but the answer is simple. I love a good chicken parm. Throw some garlic mashed potatoes as a side plate. Perfection. I don’t sleep on a tender short rib either!

What is a unique kitchen ritual that you practice?

I’m not a cook and don’t spend much time in the kitchen to be honest, but definitely clean as you go! Sit down for your meal with a clean kitchen. The food just tastes better.

What dishes do you plan on serving at the event?

Cumin spiced lamb chops, surf and turf sliders with Maine lobster and beef bacon, smoked duck drumettes, with hoisin glaze.

Visit DansTaste.com for more information and tickets to GrillHampton.

The Clubhouse is located at 174 Daniels Hole Road in East Hampton. Call 631-537-2695, or visit clubhousehamptons.com.