The most amazingly influential members of the East End’s LGBTQ+ community were honored for their heroic contributions during the second annual Dan’s Papers Out East End Impact Awards presented by NGLCC New York (nglccNY) on August 14 at Calissa in Water Mill.

The Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards presented by nglccNY were created to recognize and celebrate the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community on the East End. This year’s honorees were celebrated at a posh party, where they were honored for their work in making the East End a more inclusive and welcoming place for all, making the region a better place to live, work and play. The honorees included individuals, businesses and organizations that have made a significant impact in advancing equality and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community.

“It means so much to be 1: So closely connected to something like Dan’s Papers, considering storytelling and getting the word out about our communities at the heart of our mission,” said Jonathan Lovitz, NGLCC advisor, interim director of nglccNY and Impact Award honoree. “(And 2:) Reminding people that if you can buy it, there’s an LGBT-owned business that can supply it, and that means right here on Long Island and across the entire Empire State, and if you are not networking through the nglccNY, if you’re not getting certified as an LGBT business, you’re leaving money on the table that’s going to your competitors and to other communities, so help us help the LGBTQ business community of New York thrive by joining us at nglccny.org.”

A silent/live raffle was held with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Edie Windsor Healthcare Center at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital and the GSA Club at Southampton High School. Auction items included tickets to the Village People at the Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, tickets to Celebrity Autobiography at Southampton Arts Center, a signed photo of the New York Yankees, a mixed-media collage by Amy Zerner and a live painting of Freddie Mercury by J.O. Jerusalem.

The auction and awards ceremony were hosted by Patrick McLaughlin, managing director of sales at Douglas Elliman and former TV producer, and Bill McCuddy, TV personality, podcast co-host and Dan’s Papers contributor.

“It’s a lot of fun to be here. Bill and I have known each other forever, and it’s always fun to be working with him again. We worked together years ago at Fox News and CNBC, and whenever we get back together it’s like no time has passed,” said Patrick McLaughlin.

“It’s great to represent. It’s great to be here. It’s a terrific cause honoring some wonderful people, so, frankly, I don’t know what I’m doing here, but I’m proud to pitch in and do whatever I can,” added Bill McCuddy.

The event was a great success. The honorees enjoyed celebrating their accomplishments with friends and supporters at a lively party, complete with music, aerialists, great food, drinks, jewelry pop-ups and, most of all, connections. It was an afternoon to remember for all who attended, and a great way to show support for the LGBTQ+ community on the East End.

“We’re honored to be here. It’s a great way to let people on Long Island and the East End know that we’re the LGBT chamber of commerce for all of New York State including Long Island, and we’re the business voice of the LGBT community,” said Phyllis Mehalakes, nglccNY Executive Committee chair for the Ambassadors Committee and Impact Award honoree.

“We are thrilled to be expanding our reach here on Long Island and … to meeting our neighbors here and encouraging them to come join us at our events,” added Kevin Claus, nglccNY Executive Committee chair for the Long Island and Regional NY Engagement Committee.

The Impact Award honorees included Frederico Azevedo, Unlimited Earth Care; Eboné Bishop, Evolv; Isaac Boots, TORCH’D Shoppe; Louis Bradbury, The Calamus Foundation; Nicole Buckner, Infinity Process Service; TS Candii, Black Trans Nation LLC; Robert Chaloner, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital; Christopher Chimeri Esq., Quatela Chimeri PLLC; Guy Clark, interior designer and realtor; Chris Coffee, Sage & Madison; Justin Cortes, Office of the Bronx Borough President; power couple Jason Bachman and John Dias, CRUNCH Gym and CBS New York; Benjamin Dixon, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Mitch Draizin, Longview Capital Advisors; Ron Fisher, Fisher Signs & Shirts; Elena Gibbs, Sotheby’s International Realty; Emily Giske, Bolton St. Johns; Aaron Goldschmidt, Shine Camp; Victoria Hilton, Serving the Hamptons actor and model; Dr. Eric Lella, Edie Windsor Healthcare Center; Jonathan Lovitz, NGLCC and nglccNY; Jennifer Manley, Park&K Public Affairs; Mark Masone, Designs by Mark Masone; Phyllis Mehalakes, nglccNY; Joseph Milizio, Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP; Michael Moran, Douglas Elliman Real Estate; Harrison Morgan, Palm Beach & Company; Thuyen Nguyen, Curated by THUYEN; Andrew Poster, BD, PharmD, White’s Apothecary; Megan Ruddy, Aloof Icon; Robb Saar, Engel & Volkers; Dhivya Sampath, GSA Club at Southampton High School; Michael Serao, First Central Savings Bank; and Linda Stein, Have Art: Will Travel! Inc.

“I’m very proud to be honored. All my life was dedicated to inspiring people, and I think we should be inspired by each other. It’s very important that everyone in a community, especially in the LGBT community, be comfortable in that community,” said honoree Frederico Azevedo. “I always say that my life is beyond my dreams, and I think every single life should be beyond their dream.”

“It’s super important that, especially in the current climate that we’re in, that different types of people are honored and recognized and made visible,” said honoree Eboné Bishop. “It’s super amazing to be honored here with my wife, Jennifer Manley.”

The event was hosted by Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers.

“I’m so excited to have this glorious moment to put the spotlight on a part of our community that is extraordinary,” said Victoria Schneps, president of Schneps Media. “We are … recognizing all of these extraordinary people, so nothing is better than that on a gorgeous summer day.”.