East End Hospice Box Art Auction Returns for 22nd Year

Box art by Casey Chalem Anderson

The annual Box Art Auction benefiting East End Hospice is back for its 22nd year this summer with unique creations by more than 80 artists at St. Luke’s Church’s Hoie Hall in East Hampton (18 James Lane) on Saturday, August 26.

This exciting annual event presents dozens of incredible wood cigar and wine boxes interpreted in a wide array of styles and approaches, from simply painting box tops and adding metal, ceramics and other materials, to using photography or needlework, or breaking down and reforming the box’s components into something completely new.

This year’s crop of participating artists includes an array of talents working in a variety of media. Many are returning, including 12 who have taken part every year since the beginning, while curator Arlene Bujese says she’s also added four brand new artists this year: Nanette Carter, Margaret Garrett, Dr. Steve Palumbo and Burt Van Deusen.

The 12 veteran artists who have created more than two decades of boxes are Marilyn Church, Leif Hope, Carol Hunt, Dennis Leri, Christa Maiwald, Barbara Maslen, Fulvio Massi, Gabriele Raacke, Dan Rizzie, Randall Rosenthal, Hans Van de Bovenkamp, and Dan Welden.

Bujese shares her gratitude for Bessim’s Fine Cigars in Southampton for providing all the cigar boxes in recent years. “They are so generous and terrific, this year they are on our honorary committee, he and his wife, and they are just terrific people,” she adds, praising Bessim and Juliana Cukaj for being such a reliable box connection.

“I love doing the box,” explains artist Marilyn Church who has participated in the auction since the very first year. “In the middle of winter this request comes with a box that kind of gets me thinking of what I could do. It’s a break from the paintings on canvas that I do the rest of the time, if I’m not doing a court assignment,” she says. “It gets my head turned in a refreshing way to see things differently. It’s a jumpstart into spring for me and it’s such a good cause besides — I just appreciate that they keep this going every year and that they keep asking me to be a part of it.”

Speaking of the cause, each year, the auction raises money for East End Hospice service in the Town of East Hampton. The organization offers free end-of-life care for terminally ill patients in the community, along with their grieving families and loved ones on the East End.

“This past year has brought about tremendous challenges for our community,” says Mary C. Crosby, President and CEO of East End Hospice. “Programs such as the Box Art Auction help ensure that every person facing loss has the expert, compassionate care they need at no cost to themselves or their family.”

Bujese says she recently volunteered at East End Hospice’s Camp Good Grief, a free, weeklong camp experience for children who’ve suffered loss. “A few of us went just to serve lunch and it’s just a wonderful program, and so many more children this year,” she recalls.

Last year, over 800 patients received hospice care — more than any other year in the organization’s history. In addition, hundreds of clients received grief and bereavement support. And this summer 180 campers will attend Camp Good Grief.

Anyone interested in bidding on boxes, or those who just want to view and appreciate this year’s crop of designs, can get a first look at the two-day preview at Hoie Hall on Wednesday and Thursday August 23–24 from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with a meet the artists reception on Wednesday from 5–7 p.m.

Boxes are also on view at the East End Hospice website, eeh.org.

2023 Box Art Auction

The main Box Art Auction event is happening Saturday, August 26 at Hoie Hall. A silent auction begins at 4:30 p.m. and the live auction for selected boxes will begin at 5:45 p.m., with auctioneer (and talented poet) Lucas Hunt, and Tate’s Bake Shop founder Kathleen King will be presented the 2023 Spirit of Community Award at the event.

Wine and hors d’oeuvres will also be served as part of the evening’s $100 ticket price, with all proceeds supporting East End Hospice in East Hampton.

“There are a lot of boxes. It’s a lot to take in and they are so inventive, how 80-plus artists react to a box. Year after year they are inventive and so creative, and so shocking with creative answers to the same cigar box,” Church says, explaining why she likes going to the preview and the auction each year, one offering more time to look, and another full of excitement and activity.

“People at the event and afterward comment to me, it’s just the most delightful event,” Bujese adds. “It’s not a long one. It’s not a high-tension type. … It’s just a delightful experience.”

Visit eeh.org for further information, including a look at all this year’s boxes. To place an absentee bid or to receive an invitation, contact Theresa Murphy in the East End Hospice development office at 631-288-7080 or via email at [email protected].