Ed Sheeran's Hamptons Concert Was an Exclusive, Star-Studded Affair at Talkhouse

By
3 minute 08/16/2023
Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York.
Ed Sheeran performs live at the Stephen Talkhouse, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Perhaps the hottest ticket in the Hamptons this summer, Ed Sheeran‘s Sirius XM concert at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett Monday, August 14 was a who’s who of the East End’s most rich and famous residents.

With the Talkhouse’s back deck transformed into another world, the special performance for SiriusXM subscribers (and the Hamptons elite) featured Sheeran performing music from his latest album – (Subtract) including the single “Eyes Closed,” along with a long list of hits and fan favorites, such as “A Team,” “Don’t,” “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits” and more.

Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Beth Stern and guests at the Talkhouse to see Ed Sheeran
Paul McCartney, Howard Stern, Beth Stern and guests at the Talkhouse, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Along with the Grammy-winning performer onstage, the show drew some of the Hamptons’ hottest A-listers, including Sir Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Howard and Beth Stern, John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, James Corden, Michael J. Fox, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Brooke Shields, Stella McCartney, Anjelica Huston, Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’abate and Andy Cohen, among others.

Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse on August 14, 2023 in Amagansett, New York
Jerry Seinfeld and Billy Joel, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Titans of business in attendance included David Zaslav, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Dave Portnoy, to name a few. SiriusXM host Mark Zito also spoke onstage.

Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen attend as Ed Sheeran performs live for SiriusXM at the Stephen Talkhouse
Ed Sheeran and Andy Cohen during their interview together, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Cohen not only enjoyed the show, he also interviewed Sheeran before the concert for his “Deep & Shallow Podcast,” available on SiriusXM or wherever you get your podcasts. Below, Sheeran tells Cohen about what’s happening with his upcoming album, likely to be released this fall.

The pair discussed Sheeran’s upcoming new music, his tour and more.

John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi at the Ed Sheeran Talkhouse conceert for Sirius XM
John Mayer and Jon Bon Jovi, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

For the many earthlings who couldn’t see the show live, the concert aired on SiriusXM’s Ed Sheeran Channel today, Wednesday, August 16 at 3 p.m., and it will air again at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will also re-air on the channel throughout this week.

Additionally, the show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1.

