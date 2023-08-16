Ed Sheeran's Hamptons Concert Was an Exclusive, Star-Studded Affair at Talkhouse

Ed Sheeran performs live at the Stephen Talkhouse, Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Perhaps the hottest ticket in the Hamptons this summer, Ed Sheeran‘s Sirius XM concert at The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett Monday, August 14 was a who’s who of the East End’s most rich and famous residents.

With the Talkhouse’s back deck transformed into another world, the special performance for SiriusXM subscribers (and the Hamptons elite) featured Sheeran performing music from his latest album – (Subtract) including the single “Eyes Closed,” along with a long list of hits and fan favorites, such as “A Team,” “Don’t,” “Shape of You,” “Bad Habits” and more.

Along with the Grammy-winning performer onstage, the show drew some of the Hamptons’ hottest A-listers, including Sir Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, Howard and Beth Stern, John Mayer, Jon Bon Jovi, Gwyneth Paltrow, Christie Brinkley and her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, James Corden, Michael J. Fox, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld, Brooke Shields, Stella McCartney, Anjelica Huston, Gary “Baba Booey” Dell’abate and Andy Cohen, among others.

Titans of business in attendance included David Zaslav, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, and Dave Portnoy, to name a few. SiriusXM host Mark Zito also spoke onstage.

Cohen not only enjoyed the show, he also interviewed Sheeran before the concert for his “Deep & Shallow Podcast,” available on SiriusXM or wherever you get your podcasts. Below, Sheeran tells Cohen about what’s happening with his upcoming album, likely to be released this fall.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The pair discussed Sheeran’s upcoming new music, his tour and more.

For the many earthlings who couldn’t see the show live, the concert aired on SiriusXM’s Ed Sheeran Channel today, Wednesday, August 16 at 3 p.m., and it will air again at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. It will also re-air on the channel throughout this week.

Additionally, the show will air on SiriusXM Hits 1.