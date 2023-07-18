Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shape of You singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will be performing an exclusive concert on August 14 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett (161 Main Street).

The multiple-Grammy Award winning recording artist will be putting on a special performance for SiriusXM subscribers featuring music from his latest album “– “ (“Subtract”), including the hit single Eyes Closed, as well as many other fan favorites.

One of the biggest popular music acts in the world, Sheeran will take a break from his current headline-making tour to play the Hamptons’ most intimate performance space, but tickets for the event will not be on sale to the public. Instead, the only way to see Sheeran in Amagansett this August is by being a SiriusXM subscriber, or participating in a trivia game and solving clues to enter for a chance to win an invite to this once in a lifetime show.

According to a press release from Sirius XM, the concert “promises to marry the charm of the Hamptons, a legendary venue and iconic musician as only SiriusXM can.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Ed Sheeran, one of the top artists in the world, will step away from his tour playing stadiums to present an intimate show for SiriusXM at Stephen Talkhouse, a truly iconic venue,” said Scott Greenstein, President and Chief Content Officer of SiriusXM. “This will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the lucky fans in attendance and to our listeners nationwide.”

Sheeran’s latest album, “-,” (pronounced subtract) was released in May and he’s now in the final installment in his mathematics album series. The British-born pop star is currently on the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x” (pronounced Mathematics) tour, which has broken venue records in almost every city to date.

The Sheeran show will be the latest in a series of special concerts featuring high-profile acts that SiriusXM has presented at Stephen Talkhouse. Artists who have previously performed for SiriusXM listeners at the famed Hamptons music venue include Brandi Carlile, Coldplay, Dave Matthews, The Killers and Mumford & Sons.

The performance will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 (ch. 2) on Friday, September 1 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available on the SXM App. The concert will also air across multiple SiriusXM music channels including The Pulse (ch. 5) The 10s Spot (ch. 11), with select songs on TikTok Radio (ch. 4).

For information on how to play and win tickets to see Ed Sheeran at The Stephen Talkhouse, check out SiriusXM at siriusxm.com/edsheeranhamptons.