The Greenport Camera Obscura Is a Must-See Marvel

Camera Obscura at Mitchell Park in Greenport, Photo: Oliver Peterson

If you’re looking for something truly unique and special on the North Fork, specifically Greenport, there’s nothing out east quite like the camera obscura, and it’s beautifully situated right on the water in Mitchell Park.

A short walk from the South Ferry, this time-honored scientific marvel using centuries-old technology is one of only five in the country, yet very few people even know it exists. At first glance, the interestingly shaped building with vertical wooden siding could appear as a simple and stylish utility shed, but it’s something much, much better.

For those who don’t know, a camera obscura is a dark room that allows light to enter through a small opening, and, through the use of mirrors, a live image is projected onto a screen, creating a truly wondrous interaction. The Village of Greenport’s website explains: “The vibrant image promotes a feeling of serene detachment, reveals details otherwise overlooked, and enhances one’s appreciation of the scenic beauty. Many viewers find the experience deeply moving, and almost all are fascinated by this magical new way of seeing.”

The Greenport site continues with some history, noting that images formed by pinholes were known to the ancients, but the discovery of lenses in the 15th century made it possible to obtain a bright and clear picture. It points out, “The camera obscura reached its height of popularity in the 18th and 19th centuries, both as an amusement and as a drawing aid for artists.

Vermeer, Canaletto and Joshua Reynolds are known to have used one. During the 19th century, there were hundreds in existence, but with the invention of photography in 1839, camera obscuras slowly disappeared.”

In recent years, however, there has been a revival of interest in the historical technology.

Today there are about 50 camera obscuras in the world, with many in the United Kingdom, and — as previously noted — only five of them are in the United States. Built in 1999, the Greenport camera obscura allows users to adjust the “camera” and zoom in and out at the scenes outside, viewing them on a white table below, but its availability is limited, so plan ahead.

Visiting hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays by appointment, depending on weather and available volunteers.

Call 631-477-2200 for info and appointments. Admission is by donation, so give generously to help keep this wonder functioning and in excellent shape for generations to come. We’re very lucky to have it.

Because viewing is best when the sun is strongest, consider the time of day when arranging a visit, and while you’re there, check out the Mitchell Park’s antique carousel and all of Greenport’s wonderful shops and restaurants.

For more information, or if you’d like to volunteer at the Greenport camera obscura, email Village Trustee Lily Dougherty-Johnson at [email protected].