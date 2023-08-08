Hamptons Sushi Spots: Innovative Chefs, Fresh-Plucked Fish & Omakase Delights

A platter of specialty sushi rolls from Seaside House in Montauk

Sushi has come a long way on the South Fork. From long-time, multi-purpose Japanese standouts like Sen in Sag Harbor, to fresh concepts like Sushi Suite in Westhampton, we’re happy to report there’s a plethora of Japanese-style eateries proliferating out east.

And we need to thank them for making our local dining options that much more complicated!

While the concepts and settings might change, connoisseurs know that the best sushi comes down to the freshness and quality of the fish, and the craft of the chef.

Here are some of our favorite Japanese-style sushi joints making the grade across the Hamptons.

Hamptons Sushi Spots

Seaside House

The unassuming, mostly-takeout Seaside House – off Flamingo Avenue near West Lake in Montauk – is the best sushi on the East End, bar none. Don’t blink on the way to Montauk harbor because you will miss this hidden gem serving super-fresh sushi hand-selected by Montauk sushi pioneer Jimmy Lin.

There’s a wee bit of seating indoors and out, but Seaside House is primarily a takeout and catering spot. Standout items on the menu include citrus or spicy poke bowls made with buttery salmon or tuna, exotic specialty rolls (too many to name), and sushi and sashimi so fresh, Lin says, what’s at the end of your chopsticks could have been swimming in local waters “30 minutes ago.”

For Lin, who also owns Montauk eateries Street Food Market and the new sit-down joint Street Food on the Green, the biggest difference-maker is the local seafood. “For sushi guys, the quality of the fish out here is really fresh,” he says, noting that he personally hand-selects only “sushi-grade” fish off the docks at Gosman’s.

“They let me pick first,” he says.

Seaside House is located at 57 Flamingo Avenue in Montauk, seasidehousebar.com

Taylor’s Sushi Suite

Curating the meal, preparing it, and then serving it to you at Taylor’s Sushi Suite is Korean Chef Cheon Ho Han, known as “Chef Hancho,” who previously worked for the speakeasy-style concept in New York City.

Once you get your riddle and your passcode, Hancho hand-delivers to dish this special 12-course omakase (which means “I’ll leave it up to you” in Japanese, and you will be happy you did) in a private dining room above the mainstay Westhampton Beach eatery.

While chopsticks are available, Chef Hancho prefers you eat with your fingers to avoid cross-contaminating tastes, and provides a dainty finger-washing bowl for use after picking up each little bit of magic and savoring its mesmerizing simplicity. Expect a mix of nigiri, sushi and sashimi, as well as exquisite bites like ocean trout with pepper yuzu sauce and seared Wagyu topped with caviar and black truffle.

Under-rated is getting to watch, up close and personal, the techniques used by a master sushi chef, including knife skills, rice shaping, and precise blow torch application that contribute to what is a feast for the senses.

Taylor’s Sushi Suite is located at 32 Mill Road A, Westhampton Beach, sushibybou.com/locations/new-york/taylors-sushi-suite/

Kissaki

The dishes at Kissaki are focused on mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality. These principles guide the design of the Water Mill restaurant’s menu, which present guests with an unforgettable chef-forward experience filled with gorgeous presentations and a dazzling array of options.

From robata and small plates to futomaki (fat rolled sushi cut into five pieces), to rice and noodle based dishes, Kissaki offers some unique spins on traditional sushi combinations, like the Sandy with otoro, uni, ikura, soy braised gourd, cucumber, and avocado, or the Maguro Mama, with spicy tuna and sweet potato tempura.

We also hear that Executive Chef Edgar Valerio’s limited 14- or 16-course omakase is a must-try before the summer closes out.

“We concentrate on fish that are in season,” says owner Garry Kanfer, who also has Kissaki outposts in NYC and East Hampton.

“Our chefs are right in front of our guests, preparing their food and then taking the time to describe each dish,” says Kanfer of the eatery’s omakase experience. “It is an incredible education in the tradition of sushi and the skill and dedication it takes to become an accomplished sushi chef. I believe omakase is the best way to enjoy sushi.”

Kissaki also serves up a mind-bending array of cocktails that have the sparkle to match their signature sushi magic.

Kissaki is located at 670 East Montauk Highway, explorekissaki.com

Sen

Hard to believe the in-demand Sag Harbor eatery has been around for two decades now, but it’s as reliable as ever for a mix of fresh sushi, Japanese classics, and Asian-fusion specialties.

Now owned by Jesse and Tora Matsuoka, Zagat raves, “Strike sushi gold at this trendy Sag Harbor phenomenon serving superb, slightly modernized Japanese dishes.”

The richly textured dining room, subtle lighting, and exposed wood beams make for an intimate ambiance. In the summer, outdoor seating is available on the front patio as well as in their back garden. The Main Street hotspot offers creative takes on rolls and vegetarian small plates, as well as shares like edamame, gyoza, and fried shoshito peppers.

Check out their on-point sushi rolls like torched salmon rolls topped with lemon miso sauce and chili pepper strands. They’ve got a mix of kitchen entrées, too, for those yet to fully entertain the idea of eating raw fish, including a variety of bao, noodle dishes, tempura, teriyaki, and chicken katsu.

Sen is located at 23 Main Street, Sag Harbor, senrestaurant.com