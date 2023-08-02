To Each Their Own: Hot Mexican Faves in the Hamptons

Mexican Fried Chicken from Rita Cantina

Just how popular is Mexican cuisine in the United States? According to recent data, more than two of every three Americans have consumed some version of it over the last month.

While a go-to neighborhood taqueria is a foodie’s must-have these days, more elevated Mexican concepts from daredevil chefs are trending right behind them. Frankly, eating “Mexican” can mean anything from traditional heritage dishes to California-style to perfectly complemented cultural mash-ups (talking to you, Korean beef tacos).

We think it’s fair to say that even the definition of “Mexican cuisine” is mostly in the eye of the beholder (and the chef).

From fast-food-chains to the bistro Mexicano to breezy coastal seafood, the world has discovered that Mexican food works in almost any context. And now it’s thriving in the Hamptons, where we’re thrilled to see more Mexican-inspired concepts entering the conversation about where to eat tonight.

With slick new options in Southampton Village and Sag Harbor already making noise this summer, here’s a quick primer on some of our favorite restaurants doing their version of Mexican in the Hamptons.

Mexican Food Favorites in the Hamptons

El Verano – Executive Chef Julian Medina and partner Meghan Manzi opened El Verano on Jobs Lane in Southampton to nothing but rave reviews this July.

Zagat called Medina “one of the most notable Mexican chefs in the city,” and now he’s brought his signature “warm and elevated” Mexican with some high-end flair to Southampton.

Expect creative, non-traditional dishes like “quesadilla de trufa” with local corn, Mexican cheeses, black summer truffle, and huitlacoche (look it up). From rib-eye or lobster tacos to ceviches galore to carnitas de pato with a tamarind-chocolate habanero glaze, chef Medina’s menu is full of complex flavors and surprising ingredients.

The Mexico City-born chef shot to fame as a candidate on Iron Chef: Mexican Chocolate Battle, and is also a partner in the highly-rated Mexican bistro Toloache in the Theater District and El Fish Masqueria on the Upper West Side, among others around NYC.

El Verano is located at 1o Windmill Lane, Southampton Village, elveranony.com

Coche Comedor and La Fondita – Coche Comedor’s Mexican cuisine is some of the most authentic on the East End, with dishes like Chicken Adobo, enchiladas with mole and queso fresco, chicharrones, pork rib carnitas, and arroz a la tumbada.

All in all, the Amagansett hotspot serves thrilling traditional dishes worth coming back for. To boot, there’s a killer cocktail list and no less than six versions of the margarita.

La Fondita, its sister property on-site, is one of the better quick-order joints in the Hamptons for honest tacos, chips and guac, and a relatively maintenance-free dining experience.

Both eateries are under the umbrella of the Honest Management hospitality group.

Coche Comador and La Fondita are located at 74 Montauk Highway, East Hampton, cochecomador.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen – Sag Harbor farm-to-table charmer Estia’s is serving “American fare with Southwestern flair” on its small dining space on the turnpike in Sag Harbor.

Once a cafe, the Colin Ambrose-owned eatery serves super-fresh, super-clean Southwest-style fare and, despite its modestly-sized dining area, has a huge parking lot consistently packed with diners waiting for tables.

One of the better options around for casual dining off-Main, the Little Kitchen has a rotating roster of Southwest-style salads and bowls, as well as dynamite fish tacos and veggie enchiladas. There’s also plenty of homemade soups, burritos for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and even a thoughtful kids’ menu.

Estia’s Little Kitchen is located at 1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor, estias.com

Rita Cantina – Head to Springs for a modern coastal take on Mexican. In a setting inspired by Oaxacan textiles, Rita Cantina is known for creative dishes like wild shrimp al pastor, Oaxacan fried chicken, local harvest fluke vera cruzano, as well as a variety of ceviches, tostadas, and sharables like Mexican street corn and chili-spiced fries.

A first-rate cocktail program boasts a house mixologist who celebrates a treasure trove of heritage tequilas, agaves, and mezcals.

Rita Cantina is located at 28 Maidstone Park Road, East Hampton, ritacantinahamptons.com

eLTacobar is a festive, breezy, art-filled taqueria on the heart of Main Street in Sag Harbor. While they’re mostly doing relatively straightforward tacos, bowls, and cocktails, owner Laurent Tourondel has added some interesting touches, including his own version of the Korean taco, as well an extensive bar menu filled with so many odes to the tequila cocktail you’ll get thirsty just thinking about what to drink.

eLTacobar is located 62 Main Street, Sag Harbor