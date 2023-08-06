Imani Bilal Explores Oneness at The Lucore Art Gallery in Montauk

Imani Bilál’s “Free” (acrylic and ink on canvas, 36” x 36”)

The Lucore Art in Montauk has produced a string of stellar solo shows this summer — showcasing Haim Mizrahi, Dalton Portella, James Katsipis and now Patrick J. Peters III through August 8.

Next on the schedule is a show that challenges the idea that anything can be truly “solo,” as New Jersey-based artist and poet Imani Bilál explores the concept of Tawheed (oneness): “the idea of primordial matter, chaos and calm; of all things sharing a source and being connected to an infinite mound, inclusive of the human experience,” she explains.

“I was drawn to Imani’s work because of her focus on oneness. As an artist, I am incredibly inspired by the ability of one to contain all or infinity,” says The Lucore Art owner Christopher Lucore. “I think Imani’s work captures this concept in a powerful way that reflects human consciousness and emotion.”

Bilál’s contemporary abstract paintings are influenced by her Islamic beliefs and spiritual practices. Utilizing her hands, feet and mouth to paint with acrylic, ink and resin, her work is overflowing with deep emotions expressed through color and movement. Her upcoming exhibition of recent works, titled ETHEREAL, will run August 10–29, with an opening reception taking place Saturday, August 12, 5–8 p.m.

Here, Bilál enlightens us to the creation of her ETHEREAL line of work and show, how her poetry influences her paintings and her exciting barrier-breaking in Saudi Arabia.

Imani Bilál Discusses Her Show at The Lucore Art

What does the word “ethereal” mean to you?

The word “ethereal” kept finding its way to me after my little sister passed away. My sister was a uniquely beautiful person that suffered from mental health challenges and transitioned on March 31, 2023. My paintings tend to chronicle my spiritual journey.

“Ethereal” is a word connected to the spirit world. I think of it when I envision what we refer to in my culture as Jannah (Paradise), or a state of existence/realm that comes after our time here on Earth. It’s something celestial and how I imagine our spirit when not bogged down with the stressors of this material world.

ETHEREAL is a therapeutic body of work that represents a sacred weightlessness and ease of existence which I explore through the use of cool colors merging with creamy neutrals and spontaneous gestural placements, creating an airy, ambiguous, yet intricate composition. ETHEREAL explores duality and the idea that it is natural and necessary to feel multiple, often seemingly opposing emotions, at the same time. The works emphasize harmony, navigating hardship with inner peace, carrying our “heavy” with our “light.”

How was ETHEREAL curated — does it encapsulate a specific time in your life/career?

The majority of the work in ETHEREAL was created from March 31, 2023 (when my sister passed), up to a week before the show. There are a few pieces I added that were created in 2021 and 2022, but for the most part, the work is impulsively recent and a product of countless hours that turned to numerous days of painting more than sleeping.

How did you develop your art style/process?

I’m an emotional painter. I paint when I feel. I paint what I feel. I believe there is power and healing in color, and I use it to shift energies, articulate emotion and tell our stories. My style unfolded through experimentation and consistency in play. Play is so important as an artist because you allow yourself to flow with no rules, no expectations, no demands. It’s in that space of creative freedom that fear is lost and magic is found. I experiment a lot and make a lot of mistakes. Many of those mistakes have stuck as signature elements within my work.

How does your poetry work influence your painting work, and vice versa?

Poetry came before painting. I’ve always loved words but feel words are limited in their ability to articulate emotion. Color, not so much. At the same time, I’ll write a poem and a single line from it will inspire a painting or even a complete body of work. My paintings have also inspired poems, so they influence each other. I like to think of us as a team, we create our best work when working together, and that happens on its own.

What’s your proudest art accomplishment?

Above all, I’m proud that I remain my authentic self within the art industry. My son, who is sitting here as I respond to these questions, stopped me and said, “Mommy, mention the other thing too.” So, I must mention one other thing. This year, I landed a major contract to create a series of works for the entirety of a luxury Villa hotel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. I am the only Black woman to date hired to create an art collection for a commercial property in Saudi. So, cheers to that, and cheers to my son being proud of his mom. Breaking barriers always feels good.

What’s rewarding about being an artist?

The ability to create in and of itself. To get lost in my imagination. To feel deeply and, through some type of emotional alchemy, to be able to transform those feelings into tangible ideas still blow my mind. I’m just a vessel being used by a divine power much greater than myself. That is the reward. Plus, I get to be a bit crazy and its acceptable.

The Lucore Art is located at 87 South Euclid Avenue, Montauk. For more information about the gallery, visit thelucoreart.com and follow @thelucoreart on Instagram. And to see more of Imani Bilál’s art, visit imanibilal.com and follow her on Insta @imanibilal.